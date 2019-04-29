Digi Home Fibre now available in limited areas, speeds up to 100Mbps

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) recently announced that its Digi Home Fibre service are now available in limited areas within Bandar Sunway, Bangi, Kajang, Rawang, Shah Alam and Subang.

Digi Home Fibre is open to all Malaysian residents, including existing Digi customers and non-Digi customers at zero upfront payment. At the moment, there are two plans available, 50Mbps and 100Mbps.

Digi Home Fibre 50Mbps comes with speeds up to 50Mbps, price at RM99/month. Meanwhile Digi Home Fibre 100Mbps comes with speeds up to 100Mbps, price at RM129/month. Both plans have a 24-months contract, comes with free installation and a free router (worth RM250). A termination fee of RM500 applies if customers terminate the plan within contract period.

On its website, Digi said it offer speeds up to 1Gbps but no details are available. It is believed that Digi is using Telekom Malaysia’s High Speed Broadband (HSBB) network to offer its services. A Broadband Termination Unit (BTU) will be installed at customer premises.

The plans are only available for sign-up via the Digi Home Fibre website. Interested customers can also check if they are within the coverage area on the website.

The Telco said its Home Fibre pilot serves as an opportunity for Digi to explore more ways to connect Malaysians to what matters most. With the Digi Home Fibre Plan, customers can now enjoy unlimited high-speed internet powered by “Malaysia’s largest network”, enabling them to enjoy a seamless internet experience that can support uninterrupted music and video streaming, gaming, social networking and other Internet services.

This follows the first pilot in Melaka as Digi Home Fibre was trialled to 1,100 homes in Jasin as part of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP).

For more information on the new Digi Home Fibre plan or to register interest, please visit the Digi website.