edotco is Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year for 2019

edotco Group, a leading end to end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, was presented with the Frost & Sullivan’s award of “Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year” for 2019.

This is the third consecutive year the company is being honoured in this category on the Asia Pacific level. The company received the same award in 2017 and 2018. In 2016, edotco first received recognition from Frost & Sullivan as the Southeast Asia Telecoms Tower Company of the Year.

Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer, edotco Group, said, “This achievement is truly a validation of our work across the region. As nations accelerate their efforts to meet their digital agendas, we play the role of key infrastructure partner and ensure these countries are equipped with the right sharable telecommunications infrastructure. We also bring the latest innovations and best practices to all the countries in which are present, ensuring our nation building initiatives extend beyond just infrastructure development and are sustainable as well as benefit the communities.”

Richard Wong, Vice President, Head of ICT of Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan added, ““edotco has demonstrated an unrivalled ability to inspire industry change. This is exemplified through its various growth partnerships in next-generation technologies throughout the region and edotco’s relentless commitment to green engineering. We look forward to hearing more of their inspiring and innovative developments in future.”

In 2018, edotco deployed a series of sustainable design innovations and renewable energy offerings across its footprint that resulted in operations excellence and a lesser impact to the environment. As a result, the organisation said it successfully reduced its carbon emissions by 44% and is leading the way in sustainability infrastructure development.

“At edotco, sustainability is a core principle that guides our overall business operations, this commitment improves our competitiveness and at the same time ensures we create positive social impact in markets where we operate. I am proud to share that we closed 2018 with a total of 1,112 green sites comprising of sites using renewable energy and alternative material and a total of over 1,000 homes powered up with electricity through our community development initiative ‘Tower to Community’“added Suresh.

Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards recognises best-in-class companies that excel in their respective business segments, as well as their efforts to develop the industry in 2018. Frost & Sullivan’s team of analysts undertake a thorough methodology in its evaluation of excellence, and the award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape, including new emerging trends. Short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.