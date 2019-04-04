Tune Talk is now offering 50GB High Speed Internet at RM48 a month

Tune Talk has just announced today that it is offering a new monthly Internet plan with a total high speed Internet quota of 50GB at just RM48/month.

Details of the new #sureone Monthly RM48 plan as per below:

RM48/month (auto renewal)

10GB high speed Internet

40GB high speed Video Streaming Quota for usage on YouTube, Netflix, Tonton, VIU, AstroGo, Dimsum, MOX, Dimsum, Daily Motion, Alt Balaji, Yupp TV, Njoi Now, Eros Now and Klik Film

Unlimited Calls to all local network

Unlimited Chat on WeChat, Whatsapp, Viber, Line and imo.

Unlimited Social on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Messenger

Unlimited Music on Joox, Raku, KKBox, Hungama and Astro Radio

10GB Basic Internet

No contract, add on prepaid plan

In a media statement, Ameen Amaendran, Tune Talk CEO, said, “Our plans are among the most affordable in the market and previously we have introduced FREE Social, Chat and Music as part of our goal to ensure our subscribers get to enjoy the best services from Tune Talk. The team is always looking for ways to maximize the value for these plans as at the end of the day, we are particular with what our subscribers want. Hence, we decided to add 40GB specifically for video streaming. The best thing is, our subscribers can utilize the 40GB to stream on their favorite video app all day every day without having to wait till midnight. We give the freedom to them because they are our priority.”

The virtual Telco also made available the #sureone Monthly Plan RM28/month with 6GB high speed Internet, 6GB high speed Internet quota for video streaming, unlimited calls within the Tune Talk network, unlimited chat and social plus 10GB Basic Internet.

There’s also a 10GB Internet Booster plan add on available at just RM10 for both prepaid plans above.

Tune Talk said it will be celebrating is 10th anniversary in 2019 and it will a great year to attest the brand’s commitment to our subscribers. Throughout the year, numerous giveaways and promotions will be done in conjunction with the brand’s birthday. For more information, please visit the Tune Talk website and stay tuned for more updates.