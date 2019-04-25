How FAST is the U Mobile Network in Perak – Speedtest Report #BaruLahBest

With its aggressive network rollout over the past year, a brand new U Mobile 4G LTE network is now available in Perak, a state in the northwest of Peninsular Malaysia.

Compared to 2018, U Mobile said it increased the number of base station sites to 186% in 2019, offering wider coverage and faster speeds in the state.

To experience the brand new U Mobile 4G LTE network, the MalaysianWireless team visited Perak for a speedtest a few weeks ago.

Our speedtest location mainly covered the Ipoh city. We also tested in Batu Gajah, Chemor, Kuala Kangsar, Taiping, Sitiawan, Kampar, Malim Nawar, Teluk Intan, Tapah, Bidor, Sungkai, and more.

Based on the 51 location tested, we could conclude that U Mobile has a strong mobile network coverage in Perak covering a large number of areas, even up to the “Kampungs”.

Top Fastest Download Speeds in Perak:

Jalan Malim 7 (Tanjung Malim): 132Mbps Hospital Teluk Intan: 111Mbps Klinik Kesihatan Malim Nawar: 108Mbps KPJ Ipoh Specialist Hospital: 100Mbps Persatuan Ku Kong Chow (Jalan Yang Kalsom): 6Mbps

Below are the results of our U Mobile 4G LTE Speedtest in Perak:

No. Location Download (Mbps) Upload (Mbps) Ping (ms) Ipoh City Centre & Surrounding Areas 1. Dewan Orang Ramai (Kampung Seri Kinta) 13.3 11.8 39 2. Ipoh Parade Shopping Mall 9.61 17.1 29 3. KPJ Ipoh Specialist Hospital 100 18.5 26 4. Sultan Azlan Shah Airport 16.4 2.90 28 5. SMK Pinji 15.2 8.91 35 6. 7 Eleven (near Jalan Pasir Puteh, Taman Pengkalan Jaya) 14.3 0.14 37 7. AEON Station 18 22 12.1 35 8. AEON Big Falim (Taman Mas Jaya) 30.6 6.81 20 9. Jabatan Pengairan Dan Saliran Daerah Kinta/Batang Padang 37.1 2.7 27 10. Persatuan Ku Kong Chow (Jalan Yang Kalsom) 83.6 36.8 30 11. First Garden Lake Park 40.3 8.72 20 12. SK Raja Perempuan 43.2 23.4 26 13. Dataran Ipoh 26.9 24.8 17 14. Laluan Wira Jaya Timur 21 (Taman Rapat Perdana) 28.3 36.9 33 15. Lintasan Prajurit 8 (Taman Ipoh Timur) 31 34.9 28 Other Locations in Perak 16. Kellie’s Castle (Batu Gajah) 34.2 21.4 23 17. Tambun Police Station 50.7 11.9 26 18. Masjid Jamek Medan Klebang Restu (Chemor) 31.8 34.7 25 19. Public Bank Chemor 9.97 5.04 89 20. Sungai Siput Convention Center 12.8 19.6 20 21. KFC Kuala Kangsar 11.3 2.21 22 22. Tesco Taiping 27.1 12.5 25 23. Taman Taiping 19.7 3.50 24 24. Majlis Perbandaran Taiping 48.8 24.3 26 25. Kampung Matang Gelugur 51.3 23.5 31 26. Kampung Matang Kemunting 13.2 1.01 70 27. Old Town White Coffee Seri Manjung 18.5 15.1 32 28. Pusat Bandar Seri Manjung Seksyen 2 (Sitiawan) 22.2 10.2 29 29. Medan Selera WDS (Sitiawan) 36.3 24.4 20 30. Kolej Vokasional Seri Iskandar (Bota) 15.3 4.90 19 31. Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Seri Iskandar 12.7 12.9 20 32. SJK (C) Jerum 32.3 3.75 24 33. Klinik Kesihatan Malim Nawar 108 21 22 34. Grand Kampar Hotel 35.1 24.6 18 35. Kolej Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Kampar) 54.3 20.3 17 36. Hospital Teluk Intan 111 44.4 24 37. Jalan Intan 4 (Teluk Intan) 21 8.67 25 38. Universiti Teknology Mara (Tapah) 48.7 14 24 39. PHD Tapah (jalan besar) 52.6 32.3 21 40. Majlis Daerah Tapah 56.4 39.8 24 41. Jalan Dua Belas (Taman Seri Bidor) 20.2 4.58 23 42. Maybank Bidor 53 18.8 18 43. Persiaran Gemilang 10 (Bidor) 22.8 1.30 102 44. Klinik Desa Kampung Bikam (Sungkai) 44 4.70 20 45. Jalan Desa Idaman 7 (Sungkai) 25.9 1.62 24 46. Klinik Desa Trolak Pekan (Trolak) 63.3 6.82 16 47. Hospital Slim River 14.8 7.89 18 48. Kolej Vokasional Slim River 35 2.24 19 49. KTM Behrang 23.6 6.34 34 50. Jalan Malim 7 (Tanjung Malim) 132 26.7 25 51. Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (Tanjung Malim) 41.6 36 25

Details of our speedtest in Perak:

These speedtest are performed to measure real-life Internet speeds. Only peak Internet speeds were recorded.

All speedtest were conducted this year between 10am-9pm.

Device used for the speedtest: Huawei Mate 20 Pro and a U Mobile Prepaid sim with subscription to a UMI plan. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is capable of LTE-A Cat21 1.4Gbps Download /200Mbps Upload speeds. During all speedtest, Sync is turned off to limit apps from using Internet in the background.

In all speedtest, battery percentage of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro were above 60%.

The speedtest was performed outdoor, inside a stationary vehicle, using the Speedtest.net app (Premium version) against the U Mobile server located in KL.

At most of the location, the speedtest is performed up to 5 times and the fastest download speed (among the 5 results) are recorded in the results above.

Disclaimer: U Mobile has sponsored our roadtrip to Perak (including travel and accommodation), however the speedtest were conducted by us independently without any interference from U Mobile.

