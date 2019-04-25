How FAST is the U Mobile Network in Perak – Speedtest Report #BaruLahBest

With its aggressive network rollout over the past year, a brand new U Mobile 4G LTE network is now available in Perak, a state in the northwest of Peninsular Malaysia.
Compared to 2018, U Mobile said it increased the number of base station sites to 186% in 2019, offering wider coverage and faster speeds in the state.
To experience the brand new U Mobile 4G LTE network, the MalaysianWireless team visited Perak for a speedtest a few weeks ago.
Our speedtest location mainly covered the Ipoh city. We also tested in Batu Gajah, Chemor, Kuala Kangsar, Taiping, Sitiawan, Kampar, Malim Nawar, Teluk Intan, Tapah, Bidor, Sungkai, and more.
Based on the 51 location tested, we could conclude that U Mobile has a strong mobile network coverage in Perak covering a large number of areas, even up to the “Kampungs”.
Top Fastest Download Speeds in Perak:
- Jalan Malim 7 (Tanjung Malim): 132Mbps
- Hospital Teluk Intan: 111Mbps
- Klinik Kesihatan Malim Nawar: 108Mbps
- KPJ Ipoh Specialist Hospital: 100Mbps
- Persatuan Ku Kong Chow (Jalan Yang Kalsom): 6Mbps
Below are the results of our U Mobile 4G LTE Speedtest in Perak:
|No.
|Location
|Download (Mbps)
|Upload (Mbps)
|Ping (ms)
|Ipoh City Centre & Surrounding Areas
|1.
|Dewan Orang Ramai (Kampung Seri Kinta)
|13.3
|11.8
|39
|2.
|Ipoh Parade Shopping Mall
|9.61
|17.1
|29
|3.
|KPJ Ipoh Specialist Hospital
|100
|18.5
|26
|4.
|Sultan Azlan Shah Airport
|16.4
|2.90
|28
|5.
|SMK Pinji
|15.2
|8.91
|35
|6.
|7 Eleven (near Jalan Pasir Puteh, Taman Pengkalan Jaya)
|14.3
|0.14
|37
|7.
|AEON Station 18
|22
|12.1
|35
|8.
|AEON Big Falim (Taman Mas Jaya)
|30.6
|6.81
|20
|9.
|Jabatan Pengairan Dan Saliran Daerah Kinta/Batang Padang
|37.1
|2.7
|27
|10.
|Persatuan Ku Kong Chow (Jalan Yang Kalsom)
|83.6
|36.8
|30
|11.
|First Garden Lake Park
|40.3
|8.72
|20
|12.
|SK Raja Perempuan
|43.2
|23.4
|26
|13.
|Dataran Ipoh
|26.9
|24.8
|17
|14.
|Laluan Wira Jaya Timur 21 (Taman Rapat Perdana)
|28.3
|36.9
|33
|15.
|Lintasan Prajurit 8 (Taman Ipoh Timur)
|31
|34.9
|28
|Other Locations in Perak
|16.
|Kellie’s Castle (Batu Gajah)
|34.2
|21.4
|23
|17.
|Tambun Police Station
|50.7
|11.9
|26
|18.
|Masjid Jamek Medan Klebang Restu (Chemor)
|31.8
|34.7
|25
|19.
|Public Bank Chemor
|9.97
|5.04
|89
|20.
|Sungai Siput Convention Center
|12.8
|19.6
|20
|21.
|KFC Kuala Kangsar
|11.3
|2.21
|22
|22.
|Tesco Taiping
|27.1
|12.5
|25
|23.
|Taman Taiping
|19.7
|3.50
|24
|24.
|Majlis Perbandaran Taiping
|48.8
|24.3
|26
|25.
|Kampung Matang Gelugur
|51.3
|23.5
|31
|26.
|Kampung Matang Kemunting
|13.2
|1.01
|70
|27.
|Old Town White Coffee Seri Manjung
|18.5
|15.1
|32
|28.
|Pusat Bandar Seri Manjung Seksyen 2 (Sitiawan)
|22.2
|10.2
|29
|29.
|Medan Selera WDS (Sitiawan)
|36.3
|24.4
|20
|30.
|Kolej Vokasional Seri Iskandar (Bota)
|15.3
|4.90
|19
|31.
|Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Seri Iskandar
|12.7
|12.9
|20
|32.
|SJK (C) Jerum
|32.3
|3.75
|24
|33.
|Klinik Kesihatan Malim Nawar
|108
|21
|22
|34.
|Grand Kampar Hotel
|35.1
|24.6
|18
|35.
|Kolej Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Kampar)
|54.3
|20.3
|17
|36.
|Hospital Teluk Intan
|111
|44.4
|24
|37.
|Jalan Intan 4 (Teluk Intan)
|21
|8.67
|25
|38.
|Universiti Teknology Mara (Tapah)
|48.7
|14
|24
|39.
|PHD Tapah (jalan besar)
|52.6
|32.3
|21
|40.
|Majlis Daerah Tapah
|56.4
|39.8
|24
|41.
|Jalan Dua Belas (Taman Seri Bidor)
|20.2
|4.58
|23
|42.
|Maybank Bidor
|53
|18.8
|18
|43.
|Persiaran Gemilang 10 (Bidor)
|22.8
|1.30
|102
|44.
|Klinik Desa Kampung Bikam (Sungkai)
|44
|4.70
|20
|45.
|Jalan Desa Idaman 7 (Sungkai)
|25.9
|1.62
|24
|46.
|Klinik Desa Trolak Pekan (Trolak)
|63.3
|6.82
|16
|47.
|Hospital Slim River
|14.8
|7.89
|18
|48.
|Kolej Vokasional Slim River
|35
|2.24
|19
|49.
|KTM Behrang
|23.6
|6.34
|34
|50.
|Jalan Malim 7 (Tanjung Malim)
|132
|26.7
|25
|51.
|Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (Tanjung Malim)
|41.6
|36
|25
U Mobile is now inviting consumers to try out its brand new 4G LTE network for free with the #UCubaTry Campaign. With #UCubaTry, customers could also purchase a brand new smartphone for just 99sen.
Details of our speedtest in Perak:
- These speedtest are performed to measure real-life Internet speeds. Only peak Internet speeds were recorded.
- All speedtest were conducted this year between 10am-9pm.
- Device used for the speedtest: Huawei Mate 20 Pro and a U Mobile Prepaid sim with subscription to a UMI plan. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is capable of LTE-A Cat21 1.4Gbps Download /200Mbps Upload speeds. During all speedtest, Sync is turned off to limit apps from using Internet in the background.
- In all speedtest, battery percentage of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro were above 60%.
- The speedtest was performed outdoor, inside a stationary vehicle, using the Speedtest.net app (Premium version) against the U Mobile server located in KL.
- At most of the location, the speedtest is performed up to 5 times and the fastest download speed (among the 5 results) are recorded in the results above.
Don’t forget to also check out our speedtest report for Melaka.
Disclaimer: U Mobile has sponsored our roadtrip to Perak (including travel and accommodation), however the speedtest were conducted by us independently without any interference from U Mobile.
