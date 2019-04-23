U Mobile offering Smartphones from 99sen with #UCubaTry Campaign

U Mobile announced a new campaign today called #UCubaTry allowing customers to try out the new U Mobile network for Free and at the same time purchase a new smartphone for RM0.99 only.

To enjoy #UCubaTry, customers (new and existing) need only go to any of the Telco’s stores and branches to sign up. The 7-day Money-Back-Guarantee trial enables customers to enjoy key offerings of its Unlimited HERO P99 postpaid plan which means worry-free unlimited streaming, chatting, gaming and social networking as there is unlimited data with no speed cap. On top of that, customers may enjoy unlimited calls and 30GB of data for mobile hotspot throughout the 7-day period. U Mobile said it believes #UCubaTry Money-Back-Guarantee campaign is the best way for customers to get a taste of its new and improved 4G LTE network.

#UCubaTry 7-day Money-Back-Guarantee (23 April – 31 October 2019):

#UCubaTry network trial is open to new and existing U Mobile customers

Worry-free experience: Enjoy FREE unlimited 4G high speed data, calls and 30GB data for mobile hotspot throughout the 7-day period. No strings attached.

Seamless and hassle-free: Unlimited HERO P99 plan will automatically be activated on the 8th day and the 7-day trial advance fee of RM99 will offset the first month’s subscription fee.

7-day Money-Back-Guarantee promise: For customers who terminate the trial within the 7-day period by logging on to the U Mobile website, the initial advance fee of RM99 will be refunded within 14 working days. This means there is total money-back-guarantee.

Trial excludes SMS, International Direct Dialling (IDD), roaming and purchase of content/bundle.

Apart from the 7-day Money-Back-Guarantee network trial, U Mobile’s #UCubaTry campaign also consists of two other promos. From today onwards, customers who sign up for U Mobile’s unlimited data postpaid plans such as Unlimited HERO P79, P99 or P139 will be able to purchase attractive smartphones like iPhone 6s 32GB, Oppo F11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A20, A30 and A50, for just RM0.99. A 24-months contract applies.

Plans Smartphones Available Unlimited HERO P79 Samsung Galaxy A20 32GB Unlimited HERO P99 Samsung Galaxy A20 32GB or Samsung Galaxy A30 64GB Unlimited HERO P139 iPhone 6s 32GB, Oppo F11 Pro 64GB, Samsung Galaxy A20 32GB, Samsung Galaxy A30 64B or Samsung Galaxy A50 128GB

As part of the campaign, customers who port into U Mobile’s Unlimited HERO P99 and P139 postpaid plans will also receive a RM120 rebate on their monthly fees over a period of one year as an appreciation gesture from U Mobile. Unlimited HERO P99 postpaid plan features unlimited data, unlimited calls, 3GB for roaming in 12 select destinations and 30GB for mobile hotspot. As for P139, it is one of the best value postpaid plans in the market with unlimited high-speed data, unlimited high definition video streaming, 50GB hotspot and 3GB of free data for roaming across five continents for just RM139.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Rebate (23 April – 31 October 2019):

For new customers who port to U Mobile’s Unlimited HERO P99 or P139 during #UCubaTry promo period, they will get to enjoy a RM120 rebate i.e. RM10 rebate for monthly fees over a 12-month period.

This promo will also be available to #UCubaTry 7-day Money-Back-Guarantee customers who wish to stay with U Mobile and keep their existing mobile number. However, they must first terminate the trial via the U Mobile website within the 7-day trial period and proceed with MNP request to port to U Mobile.

U Mobile said it has been rapidly expanding its own all new 4G LTE network across Malaysia. In just one short year, the Telco added over 2000 new and improved 4G sites. The Telco claims that 9 out of 10 residents in Peninsular Malaysia now enjoy U Mobile’s 4G network.

During the launch, Jasmine Lee, U Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer, shared that #UCubaTry Money-Back-Guarantee campaign represents a significant network milestone for the telco. “U Mobile has always been about empowering our customers to reach their unlimited potential. Over the past few years, we have enjoyed rapid growth and of course, our network has to grow in tandem. In just one short year, we added over 2000 of our own new and improved 4G sites in Malaysia and there will be many more new sites to come in the months ahead.”

She added that a new and improved 4G network is only good if customers get to enjoy its full benefits. “A robust network is only good if its benefits are fully experienced by customers, hence we came up with the #UCubaTry Money-Back-Guarantee campaign. We want everyone to enjoy 7 days of free unlimited streaming, gaming and chatting to know first-hand how our network has improved and how it is fully capable of supporting everyone’s mobile digital needs. Of course, we are confident that our network experience will be positive that we are giving money-back-guarantee.”

Visit this link for more information on the new U Mobile #UCubaTry campaign.