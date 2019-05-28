Adobe Premiere Rush Video Editing App is now available on Android

Adobe Premiere Rush, a popular video editing app, is now available for selected Android phones. Available for download through the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store, Android smartphone users can now capture, edit, and share online videos to their favorite social platforms easier and faster than ever.

Adobe Premiere Rush is now available on Samsung Galaxy S10/10+, S9/9+, Note9, Note8, S10e, Google Pixel 3/3XL, 2/2XL, and OnePlus 6T. Compatibility for more Android 9.0 (Pie or P) and later devices are coming soon.

Premiere Rush packs powerful capabilities from Adobe’s professional tools like Premiere Pro and Audition into one simplified workflow that’s been optimized for Android devices. It integrates intuitive editing, simplified color correction, AI-powered audio clean up, customizable Motion Graphics templates, and publishing all into one easy-to-use solution that works seamlessly across desktop and mobile.

Premiere Rush also automatically syncs all projects and edits to the cloud, so users can access the most up-to-date version whenever they need it.

In addition to the availability on Android devices, new Motion Graphics templates are available for Premiere Rush, adding to the hundreds more in Adobe Stock that can be used to customize videos to reflect user’s unique creative vision and brand.

Pricing and availability:

Premiere Rush for Android is available on Android phones via the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. Pricing plans and special offers for Android users include:

Premiere Rush Starter Plan: Available for free, the Starter plan gives customers access to all Premiere Rush features, use of desktop and mobile apps, and the ability to create an unlimited number of projects and export up to three projects.

Available for free, the Starter plan gives customers access to all Premiere Rush features, use of desktop and mobile apps, and the ability to create an unlimited number of projects and export up to three projects. Premiere Rush is available for $9.99/month to individuals, $19.99/month to teams, and $29.99/month to enterprise customers. Premiere Rush is also included as part of Creative Cloud All Apps, Premiere Pro single app, the Student plan, and comes with unlimited exports and 100 GB of CC storage. Additional storage options, up to 10 TB, are also available for purchase.

Adobe Premiere Rush is also available on iOS 11 or later:

iPhone 7 and newer (devices with A9 ARM chip or higher)

iPad (devices with A9 ARM chip or higher)

