Celcom Axiata Demonstrates Live 5G VoLTE Call to Employees

Celcom Axiata Berhad recently announced that it has deployed 5G services at its headquarters (called @celcom) in Petaling Jaya Sentral. The Telco said that it celebrated Network Technology Day with employees on 30 April 2019 which showcased a glimpse of the future Celcom network and 5G innovation.

The showcase was in collaboration of Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Last month, Celcom Axiata inked an agreement with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) to deploy Celcom’s very own 5G Innovation Hub at the Celcom headquarters (known as @celcom). The Telco said the 5G Innovation Hub will be an opportunity for business partners, technology developers, academia and industry players to experience the agile deployment of new 5G verticals and 5G use cases, maximizing 5G potential and capabilities.

During the launch of the showcase, two units of the latest Huawei Mate X 5G smartphones were specially brought in from Shenzen, China, and were used for a one-minute crystal clear voice quality, 5G call between Celcom’s Chief Executive Officer, Idham Nawawi and Celcom’s Chief Network Officer, Yap Chee Sun.

Another 5G innovation that was demonstrated was the 5G facial recognition application for turnstile access control, which was connected to a database server via 5G. The face to facial recognition application delivered a real-time intelligent response, when registering various facial readings in the server.

Throughout the showcase, most of the used cases and innovations were demonstrated using 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) such as real-time Virtual Reality, 5G face to facial recognition application and 360 degrees live video feed.

The showcase also included booths which provided information, demonstrations and hands-on activities by Celcom’s Network team, which provided other Celcom employees a better understanding of the technologies and solutions behind 5G.

Celcom and Huawei will also collaborate to explore end-to-end transformation of the current 3G/4G network, evolving towards 5G. These end-to-end transformations include:

The evolution of RAN equipment to the Next Generation New Radio (NR) Base Station.

Transport backhaul will be enhanced to carry gigabits of traffic with extremely stringent latency to cope with the demanding requirements of 5G.

The mobile core network will be upgraded into the NSA Core, equipped with Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) technology to enhance the end user experience of 5G in the near future. The core network will also be an all cloud architecture featuring massive computing power but operating with greater efficiency at the same time.