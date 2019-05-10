Celcom Axiata announce 3 Key Management Appointments

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced today, its plans to strengthen its corporate and overall operational management team with three (3) key appointments of senior management positions within the company.

The Telco said it is in line with the company’s strategy to diversify its business portfolio and strengthen the company’s growth in managing and accelerating the telco’s transformation into the most inspiring digital organisation.

Shanti Jusnita was appointed as the new Chief Customer Service and Experience Officer effective 8 April 2019. Shanti brings with her over 21 years of telco experience in the areas of business operations and management, marketing strategy, product & digital solutions management and business strategy.

Shanti was previously Head of Core Convergence at Maxis Berhad. Prior to that, she was a Vice President of Marketing Strategy. In 2011, she was with Telekom Malaysia where she held various roles including Executive Vice President SME, General Manager Business Strategy, Office of the COO and Corporate and Multinational Sales. Shanti holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electronics from Vanderbilt University, USA and a MBA from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Azlan Zainal Abidin is appointed as the new Chief Enterprise Business Officer effective 27 May 2019. Azlan brings with him over 23 years of experience in business management and operations, systems consulting, IT strategy and solution delivery in leading local and global organizations.

Azlan comes from IBM Malaysia as a Country Managing Partner for IBM Malaysia’s Global Business Services. Prior to joining IBM, Azlan was a Managing Director/Partner for Accenture Malaysia. He also had a stint with Malaysian Airports Berhad as the Head of Group Technology. From 2008 to 2012, Azlan was Celcom’s Vice President of IT Transformation. Azlan holds an MBA from Imperial College London, UK and a Bachelor of Commerce, Management Information Systems & Accounting from University of Virginia, USA.

Khazalin Ghuzal, will be Celcom’s new Head of Home Business effective 13 May 2019. Khazalin was previously from Astro where she held various senior positions including as the Chief Operating Officer for the Pay-Tv business and most recently as the Director of its NJOI (freemium and prepaid) business where she was responsible for driving market expansion and delivering profitable growth.

She oversaw customer and product management, segment upsell and customer experience. Prior to joining Astro, Khazalin has over 12 years of experience in the financial services in the fields of retail banking and shared distribution. Khazalin holds a Bachelor of Commerce, majoring in Accounting from the University of Wollongong, Australia.

Commenting on the all the key changes, Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said, “We have now entered into a new growth in our business, where we certainly need to strengthen our management with the combination of local and global talents that will play critical roles in Celcom’s development and overall growth, especially with the vital growth in the home business and enterprise market, while maintaining focusing on our commitment in providing the best in customer experience.

“As 2019 marks a fresh start for Celcom, today’s announcement reflects Celcom’s continuous determination to become a high-performing company whilst keeping the needs of the people, close to our heart.

“These key appointments are the first of many, as we believe that both internal and external talents will play a key role in the company’s success, in the near future. We will continue to source for the best global talents that will complement our diverse teams with a refreshed mind-set, spearheading Celcom’s journey towards greater digital frontiers,” Idham concluded.