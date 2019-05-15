Digi CXO Apprentice Programme Returns for the Fourth Year Running

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd is currently in search for digitally-savvy and innovative young Malaysians who want to be a part of its one-of-a-kind management trainee programme. Now in its fourth year, Digi CXO Apprentice programme is part of Digi’s commitment and ambition to build on the leadership pipeline for young talents in the country, it said.

This year, eight (8) more selected Apprentices will be paired with Digi’s Chief Officers (CXO) as their mentors, giving them the chance to experience first-hand exposure to high-level decision making and dealings with real business challenges. Under the guidance of their respective CXO mentors, the Apprentices will have the opportunity to work on “high-impact projects” across different business areas within the organisation. The Telco said this will challenge them to understand Digi’s strategy and purpose before executing with the freedom to innovate, explore new ideas, and learn every day.

Upon graduating from the Apprentice Programme, apprentices move into key roles within the company. Year 1 CEO Apprentice, Wendy Liang, said her experience has helped her transition from the Consumer Sales team to Agile Marketing within a year, while Amanda Mariko Sakai (Year 2 CTO Apprentice) had the opportunity to learn and leverage from synergies between Digi and other Telenor business units in Thailand and Norway in the digital space.

Digi’s CXO Apprentice Programme will have a young talent tagged to one of the eight Digi Chiefs (CXOs): Chief Executive Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Chief HR Officer, Chief Business Officer and Chief Digital Officer.

Digi CXO Apprentice Year Four 2019 Key Dates:

Applications for Year Four 2019 is opened and will close by 14 June 2019.

June-July: Shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in a game-based assessment, functional assessments and CXO interviews.

The 8 Apprentices will be selected by end-July and begin apprenticeship in August.

Who should apply for the Digi CXO Apprentice Programme:

Final-year university students completing their final semester with a bachelor’s degree, or fresh graduates who have worked for less than a year from any background

Open to Malaysians only

Communicate well and with confidence

Have the will to win and a desire to overcome challenges

Possess a collaborative attitude

Able to reason out issues and solve problems

Want to work in a fast-paced, digital company

Innovative and tech-savvy

Digital frontrunners who can work in an agile manner

For more information, please visit the Digi website.