Digi Postpaid Family Plan offers equal Internet & Unlimited Calls for Supplementary Lines

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd announced its new Digi Postpaid Family plan (supplementary plan) that offers equal benefits on Internet data quota and unlimited calls for all family members. It claims to redefine “the way customers connect to what matters most to them.”

Claimed to be the first of its kind, this new upgraded family plan offers postpaid customers the option for each of the supplementary line to receive Internet Quota and Unlimited Calls to all networks similar to what the principals get.

Customers can add up to three (3) supplementary lines at only RM38 per line monthly. The new supplementary plan is available to all customers who sign up on Digi Postpaid 80/120/160/190:

Digi Postpaid 80 Family: 20GB (10GB All Day Internet + 10GB Weekend) + Unlimited Calls

20GB (10GB All Day Internet + 10GB Weekend) + Unlimited Calls Digi Postpaid 80 with gboost Family: 30GB (15GB All Day Internet + 15GB Weekend) + Unlimited Calls

30GB (15GB All Day Internet + 15GB Weekend) + Unlimited Calls Digi Postpaid 120 Family: 40GB All Day + Unlimited Calls

40GB All Day + Unlimited Calls Digi Postpaid 160 Family: 70GB All Day Internet + Unlimited Calls

70GB All Day Internet + Unlimited Calls Digi Postpaid 190 Family: 100GB All Day Internet + Unlimited Calls

With the new Digi Postpaid Family plan, a supplementary line user of Digi Postpaid 120 will now receive the same 40GB of Internet and Unlimited Calls as the principal line.

Digi’s Head of Postpaid, Benjamin Tan, explains that this launch is another expression of Digi’s DNA to always keep things simple and relevant to Digi’s customers. “It is like the saying like father, like son and it’s so simple! Each supplementary line offering is the mirror of the principal. This is an example how we are constantly looking at ways to provide our customers with convenient, worry-free internet experience, in line with our mission to offer Freedom to Internet to all our customers.”

“One issue that they normally face is the difficulty in keeping track of the different internet quotas in principal and the supplementary lines. Such complexities are now removed with the new family plan. In fact, we have made it even better that if the principal upgrades, the supplementary will automatically get the same upgrade!”

This family plan is also available to all Digi’s Phone Freedom 365 customers.

For more information on Digi’s new Postpaid Family plans, please visit the Digi website.