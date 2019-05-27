Digi signs MoU with ZTE to explore 5G Trial in Malaysia

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ZTE (Malaysia) Corporation Sdn Bhd (ZTE) to further explore the potential of 5G technology in Malaysia.

Signing on behalf of Digi was Chief Technology Officer, Kesavan Sivabalan, and ZTE (Malaysia) Corporation was represented by its Managing Director, Steven Ge.

The partnership will explore several aspects of required collaboration to make 5G technology a reality in Malaysia, including 5G live trials of end-to-end network functions and features, and pilot trials of 5G use cases for enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC) and Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC). The trials will be conducted using low, mid and high 5G spectrum bands.

Digi’s Chief Technology Officer, Kesavan Sivabalan explains that this partnership solidifies Digi’s belief that collaborations and trials is key to explore use cases that are relevant to Malaysia, and a part of Digi’s next steps to work towards implementing 5G technology in the country.

“We acknowledge that deploying 5G in Malaysia has to be a multi-party effort, and we look forward to more collaborations such as these to accelerate the adoption of the technology in Malaysia. These trials and demonstrations will give us more insights into what is needed in order to implement 5G according to the needs of the country,” Kesavan says.

Xiao Ming, SVP of Global Sales, ZTE Corps says: “ZTE has been working with many mainstream operators globally for 5G innovation and developments, and is pleased to work with Digi to bring its best practices and suitable use cases to Malaysia.”

Steven Ge, Managing Director of ZTE (Malaysia) Corporation says: “We are pleased to partner with Digi to trial 5G innovations in the country to benefit Malaysians in the long-run. As a global network provider and one of the pioneers in 5G, we look forward to work closely along with local partners to make 5G a reality here in Malaysia.”