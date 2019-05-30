Fave users can now place an Order at a Restaurant via the Fave App

Fave, a mobile payments and loyalty rewards company, recently announced the availability of its new ‘Table Ordering’ service for diners across Malaysia and Singapore.

With just a few clicks at the cafe or restaurant, Fave users can now place an order of their choice of food and drinks conveniently and cashlessly at their table via their smartphones.

The new feature can be accessed through the latest update of the Fave smartphone app. By simply scanning the table’s QR code, diners are directed immediately to a menu on their mobile phone where they can place and pay for their orders using Favepay. Their orders are then placed with the respective kitchens directly with “food served piping hot and fresh to their tables at a fraction of the time”.

For F&B merchants, Fave said that table ordering via the app promotes cashless experience, improves waiter productivity and is hassle-free with no setup fees and costs involved for the launching period.

Since its pilot in April 2019, over 50 F&B merchants in Malaysia and Singapore have signed up on Table Ordering includes brands such as Murni Discovery, Naughty Nuri’s, Frisky Goat Bakery Cafe and Home Noodle in Malaysia, and Gelare, Paulaner Brauhaus, Saboten and Tingkat Peranakan in Singapore. Fave said that the number is expected to grow exponentially by the year’s end.

Table ordering is powered by FavePay mobile payments which also provides loyalty cashback to consumers and more returning customers for merchants. This quarter, the company claims that Favepay transactions crossed the six million mark and more than US$6 million worth of cashback issued to Malaysians and Singaporeans by merchants.

Fave said its focus will be to increase its market share through continued partnerships, expansion of new services, as well as broader and deeper efforts in merchant acquisition.

“The introduction of Table Ordering will enable F&B merchants to reduce the time taken for queuing, ordering and billing at their outlets while reducing dependency on waiting staff and manpower,” said Yeoh Chen Chow, Co-founder of Fave Group “Diners can self-order at their own time and seamless pay for their meals via their mobile phones. Our new table ordering feature also works on top of FavePay whereby diners can enjoy Fave’s exclusive merchant cashback and other rewards from our partners.”

Interested users may directly download the Fave app for free at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.