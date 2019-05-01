JBIX peers with Facebook, Google, Amazon, Yahoo, Akamai, Cloudflare

Johor Bahru Internet Exchange (JBIX), the second Internet Exchange in Malaysia, shared that global social media giants Facebook, Google, Amazon, Yahoo, Akamai, Cloudflare and Valve Software have now peered with JBIX.

Weng Yew Wong the Managing Director of Extreme Broadband and the Chief Peering Officer of JBIX says, “Malaysians are top consumers of social media and we are excited to announce that Facebook, Google, Amazon, Yahoo, Akamai, Cloudflare and Valve Software have peered with JBIX.

As of 2018, there are 22.4 million Malaysian users on Facebook alone. Google on the other hand is used by 98 percent of Malaysians as their preferred choice of search engine. Having both these top consumer favourites on board JBIX will attract regional ISP to join JBIX hence creating a connectivity ecosystem that will enhance the Internet experience for the regional audiences.”

Further to that Thailand based ISPs, JasTel Network Co. Ltd. and Advanced Wireless Network Co. Ltd have also joined JBIX.

“Indochina traffic is growing at nearly 100 percent annually. Traffic is approaching 3Tbps. JBIX allows regional ISPs to offload content without crossing the Singapore border hence reducing transit costs; making JBIX an alternative transit point for regional ISPs.” he adds.

“JBIX open door policy will ultimately lead to JBIX and Malaysia becoming the new hub for content players looking to extend their reach in the region faster and in a more cost effective manner,” Weng further explains.

Weng further shares that one of the key services that are attracting global and regional players to peer to JBIX is their Causeway Connect Managed dark fiber offerings that connects Malaysia to Singapore.

“Unlike traditional bandwidth providers who charge by bandwidth usage, JBIX participants can opt for the dark fiber service which allows unlimited capacity over a pair of fiber. This is especially essential for content providers who need to build a cost effective, scalable Point of Presence node in Malaysia. They can use the dark fiber service to push unlimited stream of content to users in the Malaysia. With 5G in its testing period across the region, content players can start planning ahead to the expected increase in demand for more content.

Leveraging on the Causeway-Connect, OTT players are able to establish an extremely cost-effective content distribution node in Malaysia. Using JBIX, the OTT player will be able to setup peering with regional providers, allowing them to distribute content with ease and efficiency,” Weng explains.

JBIX is based in Johor Bahru and is the first open internet exchange in Malaysia that welcomes peering between any types of organisations from Malaysia and international markets, without the need for an ISP license.

JBIX aspires to facilitate the mutual peering between different business organisations ranging from the education and financial sector, OTT content providers, regional and local Internet Service Providers (ISPs), hosting companies and more.

“Overall we now have 34 companies peered to JBIX including Akamai, Cloudfare, Exabytes, Shinjiru, Hitachi Sunway DC and Monash University Malaysia Sdn Bhd. Our goals to provide equal peering opportunities for all businesses with or without an ISP licence is gradually gaining interest. We look forward to attracting more industries from across the region,” he ends.

JBIX is an open, carrier-neutral, membership-free Internet Exchange Point that runs on a carrier-grade high capacity low latency switching platform that can scale from 10 Gigabit up to Terabit capacity. It is currently run and maintained by the Open DC IP Core network team. Open DC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Extreme Broadband Sdn. Bhd., a licensed ISP in Malaysia.