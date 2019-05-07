TIME Fibre Home Broadband – RM129 for 500Mbps, RM189 for 1Gbps

TIME Fibre Home Broadband packages are now cheaper for consumers. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) is now offering the 500Mbps plan at RM129/month while its top speed plan, 1Gbps now cost RM189/month. A 24-months contract applies to enjoy the lower price.

TIME dotCom said it is offering a discount of RM10 a month, for the 1st 24 months.

Revised TIME Fibre Broadband packages for consumers:

Download Speed 100Mbps 500Mbps 1Gbps Upload Speed 100Mbps 500Mbps 500Mbps Price RM99/month RM139/month RM199/month Promo RM100 off for your first bill RM10 Off x 24 Months Contract 12 months or 24 months Router Model TP-Link Archer C1200 D-Link DIR-882 Voice TIME Voice Home Basic TIME Voice Home Lite TIME Voice Home Max Pay-as-you-use RM2.50/month

FREE 30 mins/month

FREE DECT Phone

worth RM149 RM10/month

FREE 300 mins/month

FREE DECT Phone

worth RM149

Other terms:

The promotion is only for new sign ups, until 15 June 2019.

RM10 Off x 24 Months for the 500Mbps and 1Gbps plans.

The promotion is not available to those signing up for a 12-months contract. A one-time charge of RM300 is applicable to 12-month contracts.

The promotion is not valid for the 100Mbps plan however customers may enjoy RM100 off their first bill by signing up on the TIME website.

Standard Pricing applies once the 24-months contract is over.

In comparison with the Unifi packages from Telekom Malaysia (TM), the revised Fibre Home Broadband packages from TIME dotCom offers more speed when pricing are compared. TIME also offers the option for a 12-month contract which is not available with Unifi.

Unifi 100Mbps at RM129 vs TIME Home Fibre Broadband 100Mbps at RM99

vs TIME Home Fibre Broadband Unifi 300Mbps at RM199 vs TIME Home Fibre Broadband 1Gbps at RM189

Telekom Malaysia also offers the Unifi 30Mbps at RM79/month but it comes with a 60GB monthly quota (equals to about 7 HD movies). A 20GB add on data quota cost an unrealistic price of RM40 and can’t be carry forward to the following month.

To sign up for TIME Home Fibre Broadband and to learn more, visit the TIME website for more details.