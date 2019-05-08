U Mobile to offer Chubb Personal Accident Insurance from RM6/month

U Mobile, the data-centric and multiple award-winning telco in Malaysia, has signed a collaboration agreement with Chubb Insurance Malaysia Berhad, one of Malaysia’s leading and established general insurance companies, to offer a wide range of Chubb general insurance products of different premiums to both U Mobile and non-U Mobile customers.

From third quarter of this year, U Mobile will be making Chubb’s Micro Personal Accident Insurance available from as low as RM6/month, as well as a range of travel and motor insurance products, via the Telco’s soon to be launched e-wallet called GoPayz. To simplify customer experience, quotations, applications, purchases and management of Chubb’s policies will be done entirely online via the GoPayz app and website.

U Mobile’s CEO, Wong Heang Tuck, shared that this latest collaboration is an extension of the company’s continuing effort to bring everyone unlimited peace of mind. “Digital Services is definitely a priority area for U Mobile as they enable people to reach their unlimited potential. In this instance, Chubb Insurance is the perfect general insurance partner, as they share our vision of enabling through innovation.”

He adds that the Chubb general insurance solutions that are being offered via U Mobile will be extremely accessible and inclusive, catering to all needs. “When we roll out we will be offering a wide range of Chubb solutions like Micro Personal Accident Insurance with premiums that are as low as RM6, but if customers feel like they want more coverage, those will be available too. We will also be offering Micro Travel Insurance from Chubb and there will be a wide range of premiums to ensure that everybody’s requirements are met. To provide total ease, customers will be able to apply, purchase and manage their Chubb Insurance policies entirely via the GoPayz app or website.”

Country President of Chubb Insurance Malaysia Berhad, Steve Crouch, said: “We are honoured and excited to collaborate with U Mobile to offer our general insurance solutions to their customers. At our core, both companies share similar commitment to service excellence; and with Chubb’s extensive product offerings coupled with U Mobile’s digital innovation, customers will be able to purchase relevant and affordable insurance solutions according to their purchase preferences. We aim to forge a close partnership with U Mobile to maximize value and deliver Chubb’s brand promise of excellence to all customers and stakeholders in Malaysia.”

Apart from Micro Personal Accident Insurance and Travel insurance, U Mobile said it will also be offering Motor Insurance as well as Device Insurance before the end of the year.

The collaboration agreement was signed by Wong Heang Tuck, U Mobile’s CEO and Steve Crouch, Chubb Insurance Malaysia Berhad’s Country President on 3 May 2019.