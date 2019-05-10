Unlimited High Speed Internet from RM1 with Xpax Ultra Hour Pass

Xpax prepaid customers can now enjoy everything the internet has to offer with Unlimited High Speed Internet from as low as RM1, with Celcom Xpax’s new ‘Ultra Hour Pass’. Celcom Xpax prepaid customers will be able to enjoy the convenience of unlimited high-speed Internet access anywhere and at any time, simply via the Celcom Life App.

The Telco said that Xpax customers can continue to enjoy their favourite internet activities as the new Ultra Hour Pass offers an hour of unlimited high-speed internet only at RM1. Customers who have more time on their hands can opt for a three-hour Ultra Hour Pass only at RM2, 12-hours at RM5 or 24-hours at only RM8, and enjoy unlimited access to their respective digital lifestyle such as mobile gaming, video streaming, web surfing and many more that are widely available 24/7.

Details of Celcom Xpax Ultra Hour Pass:

1 hour – RM1

RM1 3 hour – RM2

RM2 12 hours – RM5

RM5 24 hours – RM8

According to Celcom, tethering / hotspot will be disabled for any Ultra Hour Pass. The Internet usage is only unlimited for smartphones.

Celcom Xpax customers can enjoy the Ultra Hour Pass for unlimited high-speed Internet simply by logging into their Celcom Life app and select “Buy More” for more internet, followed with their selection of any Hourly Unlimited Internet deals. There is no auto renewal for Ultra Hour Pass.

Roy Ong, Chief Product and Innovation Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said Celcom Xpax has been enhanced with the all-new “Ultra Hour Pass™”, an innovative deal that delivers the continuous joys of the Internet with the flexibility of having access to unlimited high-speed Internet whenever, and wherever they are.

“For only RM1, customers can enjoy an hour of unlimited high-speed Internet and access digital information and entertainment at their own convenience. This offer is also perfect for customers who do not wish to use up their existing data quota while streaming HD videos on their devices.

“For an example, if a Celcom Xpax customer has about two-hours of free time and wants to stream a two-hour HD movie on their device, they can easily access and enjoy three-hours of unlimited high-speed Internet for only RM2,” he said.

Celcom Xpax’s newly enhanced prepaid pack at RM10 also offers customers 10GB high-speed Internet for Facebook, Instagram and Games Walla for gaming.