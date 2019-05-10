Yoodo claims to achieve 100% Digital Mobile Telco with eSIM

Yoodo claims that it has become Malaysia’s first 100% digital mobile service with the launch of its embedded SIM (eSIM) capability, that will provide users with even “greater efficiency, flexibility and convenience”.

With embedded SIM (eSIM), a user won’t be needing an actual physical SIM Card as the SIM is embedded directly into the supported smartphones. Activation is easy and eSIM can used along with a physical SIM.

Currently, the Yoodo “eSIM technology” is only available for iPhone and is not supported for Android. List of iPhones that supports eSIM are as follows: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. The Yoodo’s eSIM feature will be updated to be compatible with all eSIM-enabled devices.

Yoodo claims it has already offered a nearly seamless on-boarding process through their mobile app, which allows users to sign-up and register from the comfort of their own homes. Yoodo’s eSIM service now further increases this convenience, doing away with SIM delivery and encodes the SIM into the user’s mobile device allowing them to immediately subscribe and activate their Yoodo account.

Commenting on the launch, Head of Yoodo, Chow Tuck Mun, said, “At Yoodo, we take pride in driving innovation and pushing the boundaries. With the introduction of Yoodo’s eSIM service, we have cemented our position as not only Malaysia’s first truly customisable mobile service but also the nation’s first truly digital mobile service.”

“With Yoodo’s eSIM technology, users can scan a QR code sent directly to their email to get started on the service. Users won’t have to visit any retail stores for this and can enjoy the full Yoodo experience from the comfort of their own home or while on the go. No hassles, no wait time and no unnecessary effort. Through the eSIM, we are not only giving users a truly 100% digital telco experience but also true mobile freedom,” he added.

Since its launch in 2018, Yoodo claims to have racked up an impressive number of firsts including becoming Malaysia’s first “truly customisable digital telco”, offering up a first-of-its kind roaming plan – Roam Like Home that empowers users to utilise their personalised local plans broad; sponsorship of Malaysia’s first ever official PUBG MOBILE National Championship – now in its second edition; as well as announcing its first PUBG MOBILE competitive team, Yoodo Gank.

Yoodo is owned and operated by Celcom Axiata Berhad.