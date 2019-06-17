Celcom CEO: We are Committed to Improving Customer Experience

Following the Consumer First Pledge signed last week, Celcom Axiata said that it has always been committed to improving customer experience.

Speaking to MalaysianWireless right after the signing on Friday, Idham Nawawi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Celcom Axiata Berhad shared some of the Telco’s initiative to drive better customer experience.

According to Idham, at the moment, there are 4 ways to connect with the Celcom Customer Service team: By calling the Contact Centre (dial +60196011111), walk-in to a Blue Cube outlet, social media (Facebook, Twitter & Instagram) and Online Customer Service (OCS) website. Soon, Celcom customers will also be able to contact customer service via the Celcom Life Mobile app on Android and iOS smartphones.

Idham also shared the following:

27 Bluecube Outlets have been modernised to better serve customers; there are now 60 Blue Cube stores nationwide. “We are very very cautious about this, Blue Cube is not just a sales outlet, it is also a customer service centre,”

Celcom Chat Bots on the website handling over 90,000 queries a month now. It will soon be available on the Celcom Life app.

Celcom Call Centre handles close to 300,000 calls a month with 80% immediate resolution. About 7% of these calls are complaints where 80% are network related.

More than 500 Celcom employess are serving customers directly at the moment.

There are about 30 people part of the Celcom Social Media Experience Hub (SMEX) team, responding to all customer queries via social media within 10 minutes.

There are over 9200 4G LTE sites nationwide. Celcom recently upgraded 440 sites just to prepare for the Raya celebration.

Celcom Life app is currently in “2.0” and soon will be updated to “3.0”. It will be faster and will offer exclusive offers to customers in the near future. There are now over 1.3 million monthly active users on the app.

There are 14 million subscribers on the Celcom network including MVNOs

Celcom Axiata recently deployed a new Network Service Checker Smart Agent Tool, now used internally by contact center agent to immediately troubleshoot network related issues. With this new system, the contact center agent will be able to instantly identify a network issue for example a maintenance/outage/congestion when a customer calls in or use the live chat. The customer can also choose to be alerted (with progress update) when there is a network issue or maintenance at a particular area.

“Customer experience is our core value proposition and we have always put network experience as top priority. Our participation in today’s public pledge reinforces our commitment to provide awesome experience at every touchpoint. As one of the largest network provider with 14 million users including those from our MVNOs, we continuously improvise to better serve our customers using traditional and digital channels, including adopting Artificial Intelligence. While applying these technologies, we also remain committed to providing the best personalised service through our BlueCube and retail outlets.” Idham said last week.

Celcom Axiata received 14 customer experience related awards in 2018 including Forbes “Top 10 Most Customer-Focused Companies in Asia”.