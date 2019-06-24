Celcom gets OpenSignal Award for beating Maxis in 4G Availability

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced today that it was recently presented with an award by Opensignal for being ranked No.1 for 4G Availability and Upload Speed Experience in Malaysia.

As published on MalaysianWireless in April 2019, Celcom beats Maxis in terms of 4G Availability across Malaysia according to the report from Opensignal, a company that tracks and map wireless coverage around the world.

The Opensignal Malaysia Mobile Network Experience Report – April 2019 were measured in 11 cities: Alor Setar (Kedah), Ipoh (Perak), Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu (Kelantan), Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Terengganu, Kuantan (Pahang), Kuching (Sarawak), Malacca, Seberang Perai & Penang Island and Seremban (Negeri Sembilan). It is based on data collected between December 2018 to February 2019 using the Opensignal app on Android and iOS, from over 1.9 billion measurements taken from over 744,691 devices in Malaysia.

4G Availability shows the proportion of time Opensignal users with a 4G LTE device have a 4G connection. In other words, it means the amount of time a user is connected to 4G LTE network instead of 3G or 2G.

Based on the Opensignal’s report, Celcom Axiata customers has a 4G LTE connection most of the time compared to Maxis customers.

The report stated that Celcom recorded the winning score of 86.8% for 4G Availability nationwide and an Upload Speed Experience with an average connection of 6.3Mbps. Also included in the report was Celcom’s overall score for Video Experience at 61.2 points and for Download Speed Experience with an average connection of 14.7Mbps.

In April, OpenSignal said, “Celcom won our 4G Availability award as it was able to supply an LTE connection to our users 86.8% of the time. Maxis, however, was a close second with a score of 83.2%. 4G access is already fairly widespread in Malaysia. Four of the five nationwide operators have 4G Availability scores over 75%, and two have surpassed the 80% mark. U Mobile remains the only laggard with a score of 64.5%, but the operator has made significant progress in the last six months, increasing its 4G Availability by more than 3 percentage points since our last report.”

The Opensignal award was presented by Brendan Gill, Chief Executive Officer of Opensignal, to Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Office of Celcom Axiata Berhad at Celcom’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya, namely “@celcom”.

Opensignal is a mobile analytics company, committed to improving mobile connectivity across the globe. They are an independent authority for understanding the true experience consumers receive on wireless networks. The company applies scientific analysis to billions of on-device measurement to reveal the truth about the real experience users receive on mobile networks.