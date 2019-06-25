CFM: Improve Consumer Complaints Handling, GCC Crucial to be Reviewed

Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) said the General Consumer Code of Practice for the Communications and Multimedia Industry Malaysia (GCC) is crucial to be reviewed to ensure consumer rights in the communications and multimedia industry are protected optimally and to address the gaps between current consumer-related issues with the existing GCC.

CFM is an industry body designated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in developing and implementing the GCC.

In the review of the GCC, telecommunications companies and consumer associations including professionals and legal experts discussed the improvements that need to be made in the GCC so that the best outcomes can be obtained for both parties.

Among the new guidelines in the GCC improvements are the time frame for resolution of complaints is shortened into 3 business days for less complex complaints, while 15 business days for complex complaints. In the current GCC, the time frame for resolution is 90% of the complaint should be resolved within 15 business days and 95% of the complaints be resolved within 30 business days.

To ensure that the new code is transparent and engages all relevant stakeholders, Malaysian consumers’ will have the opportunity to participate in reviewing the GCC by contributing opinions and feedbacks during the public consultation process that will be extended to the general public. Meanwhile, should a consumer have any complaints or suggestions; they can submit it to CFM, it said.

CFM also claims that the revised code will also tighten the guidelines in advertising and sales aspects to avoid misleading consumers. Through these clauses, service providers will be more responsible for their sales, marketing and promotional activities.

Pursuing the consumer agenda, CFM takes note that consumers continue to discuss the current state of broadband in Malaysia extensively on various platforms particularly on social media. With this in mind, CFM will be organizing a dialogue session with the service providers on Wednesday, 3 July 2019 to discuss industry challenges in Malaysia’s broadband landscape and what can consumers expect in the near future. This dialogue forum is open to the public and attendance via online registration (link) and free of charge.

CFM, established and designated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is tasked with, amongst others, to promote the growth of Malaysia’s communications and multimedia industry and the protection of consumer interests by fostering the highest standards of business ethics and behavior through industry self-governance. CFM is also a channel for complaints redress on Communications and Multimedia services.