5 Reasons why Maxis Fibre Broadband is Better than Unifi

Thinking of signing up for a new Home Internet fibre broadband service?

Generally, the choices comes down to two fibre broadband service provider in the country with the widest coverage: Maxis and Telekom Malaysia (Unifi).

Below are 5 reasons why MaxisONE Home Fibre is better than the Unifi service from Telekom Malaysia (TM).

Price

Unifi (Telekom Malaysia) has the cheapest entry level fibre broadband plan at RM79/month however it comes with with limited usage at 60GB a month. At an additional RM10/month or RM89/month, MaxisONE Home Fibre 30Mbps is available with unlimited quota and unlimited usage.

Speeds MaxisONE Home Fibre Telekom Malaysia (TM) Unifi 30Mbps RM89/month (Unlimited) RM79/month (60GB Quota) 100Mbps RM129/month (Unlimited) RM129/month (Unlimited) 300Mbps RM149/month (Unlimited) RM199/month (Unlimited) 500Mbps RM219/month (Unlimited) – 800Mbps RM299/month (Unlimited) –

Another comparison is the 300Mbps plan: To get this speed, Maxis fibre customers will fork out RM149/month while it will cost TM Unifi customers RM199/month as it comes bundled with Unifi TV. Unifi customers are not given the option to remove the Unifi TV subscription for this plan.

Faster Speeds with Maxis Fibre Broadband

New Unifi customers are able to sign up for a maximum speed up to 300Mbps while Maxis are offering speeds up to 800Mbps to the same customers.

Irony: The high speed broadband (HSBB) fibre network (used for Unifi and Maxis Fibre) is operated by Telekom Malaysia (TM).

The slowest upload speed is available from Telekom Malaysia.

MaxisONE Home Fibre 30Mbps: Download (30Mbps), Upload (30Mbps)

Download (30Mbps), Upload (30Mbps) TM Unifi 30Mbps (Unifi Basic Plan): Download (30Mbps), Upload (10Mbps)

“Maxperts” Fibre Broadband Installation

Maxis is calling their broadband installers “Maxperts”. These installers will not just install the fibre broadband service at customer’s home but goes further to optimise their WiFi setup to ensure customers get the best WiFi coverage.

A number of slow Internet speed complaints these days are related to Wifi. As Wifi uses a frequency that is publicly available, its pretty congested and causes interference. This results into slow Internet speeds. When Wifi signal passes through thicker walls or multiple walls, the signal is degraded and this also affects Internet speeds.

To provide a better Internet/Wifi experience, especially in a big home (with multiple walls/rooms/floor), these Maxperts are offering Wifi Extenders called Mesh Wifi (extends the Wifi signal/coverage further), available at RM300 unit or free (2 units) with the 500Mbps and 800Mbps plans.

The Unifi installers from Telekom Malaysia (TM) would also configure and optimise the Wifi coverage for customers but they don’t go as far as Maxis to extend the Wifi coverage and offer professional consultation for free.

Backup 4G LTE Internet Connection with Maxis Fibre

As the HSBB network (operated by Telekom Malaysia) is not exactly available 365 days a year for all customers, Maxis is offering its 4G LTE mobile network as a backup Internet for its Prime customers.

Available at a minimum RM187/month excluding service tax, MaxisONE Prime is a combination of Maxis Postpaid plan and a Maxis Fibre broadband service in a single plan. These customers will be given a 4G LTE dongle used with their fibre modem at home, allowing them to stay connected to the Internet even when their Home Fibre service is down/offline.

Malaysia’s Convergence Champion, Telekom Malaysia (TM) does not offer any Unifi 4G LTE SIM as a backup Internet service for it Unifi Broadband customers.

Penalty Fee & Termination Procedures

Both Maxis and Telekom Malaysia (Unifi) have different penalty fee and termination procedures.

Telekom Malaysia has a complicated process for Unifi termination compared to Maxis.

Unifi customers (within contract) who wish to terminate their fibre broadband service must give Telekom Malaysia a 30-day notice via customer service (walk-in/web/email/social media). After the termination notice (broadband monthly fee still applies), these customers will then be given a 5 days time frame (Day 31 to 35 from the termination notice to TM) to walk in to selected TM Point (not all TM Points will process termination request) to return their modem/routers. If the customer failed to show up at the TM Point within 5 days (Day 31 to 35), the whole termination process will have to repeat again.

To terminate Unifi (with contract), customers will have to pay the remaining monthly fee of their 24-month contract plan. For example, a customer on the 100Mbps plan (RM129/month) with 12 months remaining in the contract will have to settle a penalty of RM1548.

To terminate a MaxisONE Home Fibre plan (within contract), no notice is required. A customer will need to walk in to a Maxis Centre with their modem/router and settle a penalty fee of RM500 regardless of the remaining month in their contract month period.

Disclaimer: This article is factual and for informational purpose only.