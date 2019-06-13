Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin is the new CEO of Telekom Malaysia (TM)

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) announces the appointment of Dato’ Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin as its new Managing Director (MD) / Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) / Executive Director (ED), a nominee of its Special Shareholder, Minister of Finance, effective 13 June 2019.

The Chairman of TM, Rosli Man, welcomed the new MD / GCEO / ED saying: “On behalf of the Board and Management, we welcome Dato’ Noor Kamarul on board. We look forward to working with him and I am confident that with his wealth of experience, expertise and industry know-how, Dato’ Noor Kamarul is fully capable to take TM forward into the future and explore new frontiers of growth. We will continue with our ongoing transformation journey and execute the strategic initiatives planned to assist TM in navigating through the current challenges and position us in a more resilient, competitive and sustainable footing.”

Dato’ Noor Kamarul, 60, has vast experience of 34 years in managing telecommunication networks and services in Malaysia and Indonesia focusing on Fixed Network, Mobile Network and Mobile Broadband Services. He has led the strategy, planning and implementation of projects ranging from Greenfield network, 3G, 4G to merger of Cellular networks.

Dato’ Noor Kamarul was a member of Celcom Axiata Berhad’s (Celcom) senior management team in driving the turnaround of Celcom’s performance with an achievement of 31 quarters of consecutive growth from 2003 to March 2018. He joined Celcom (Malaysia) Berhad in 2003 as Chief Technology Officer responsible for Celcom’s Network Strategic Plan. In 2010, he was promoted as Chief Information Technology & Transformation Officer responsible for developing a transformational IT infrastructure, processes and billing improvement, rationalisation and optimisation plan before being assigned as the Chief Carrier Collaboration Officer in charge of managing the celco’s collaborations with Domestic Network Facilities Providers (NFPs), telcos and celcos, foreign cellular operators as well as international carriers for roaming and traffic services. He was thereafter appointed as the Chief Customer and Programme Officer responsible in enhancing the customer experience at every customer touch points before being assigned as the Chief Special Project Officer responsible for exploring new projects and establishing proof of concepts.

“At the same time, on behalf of the Board and Management of TM, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Imri Mokhtar for stepping up to helm the leadership in transition, especially during the critical period amid the challenging environment, competitive landscape and industry dynamics. Imri will resume his role as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) to drive the business operations of unifi, TM ONE, TM GLOBAL and Information Technology & Network Technology (IT&NT) to better serve our customers,” added Rosli.