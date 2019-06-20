Use Setel Mobile App to Pay for Fuel at Petronas Stations in Klang Valley

Setel, a new mobile app for fuel payment at the petrol pump that is “bringing greater convenience, accessibility, and features to road users”, is now available at all Petronas stations in Klang Valley.

Operated by Setel Ventures Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas Dagangan Berhad, the app has been available a couple months ago but only at limited Petronas petrol stations.

Together with the latest announcement, Setel also announced its latest feature: Refer A Friend. The introduction of this feature allows Setel to further encourage adoption, while rewarding existing users for spreading the word of the app.

Every time a user’s unique referral code is used to register a new user and the new user transacts a minimum RM30 worth of fuel via the app at any Setel-enabled Petronas station, the referrer will earn credits for fuel. RM5 and RM6 respectively will be rewarded for the first and second referral and RM7 for the third referral onwards. The referred user will also get RM5.

“The introduction of the Refer A Friend feature is our way of giving back to our current users while encouraging more people to experience the convenience that Setel brings to refuelling. More than just an e-wallet for PETRONAS stations, the Setel app is changing what has always been accepted as the standard process when refuelling at petrol stations. With Setel, customers can enjoy a convenient retail and experience, faster fuelling, and richer loyalty proposition,” said Iskandar Ezzahuddin, Chief Executive Officer of Setel.

First launched in July 2018, Setel was developed to eradicate pain points faced by car owners when refuelling, by integrating payment and loyalty benefits into one app. The convenience of paying at the pump through one’s mobile phone eliminates issues such as long queues and leaving children unattended in the car while making payments at the counter, it said. Furthermore, customers can avoid the RM200 hold incurred when using credit and debit cards by utilising the app’s e-wallet feature. All transactions are tracked, and convenient e-receipts allow for a better overview of expenses for fuel. Setel is integrated with the Petronas Mesra loyalty programme allowing users to earn Mesra points without needing to physically swipe their card.

“Setel was developed to provide a new retail on-the-go experience for consumers who demand a quicker, more convenient lifestyle; allowing them to move like never before. The support that we have received from the public has been very encouraging. As we continue to grow our presence in the country, we will continue to introduce more innovative features that are not only focused on fuelling at the pump, but also providing an enhanced end-to-end experience for our customers on-the-way, at, and after leaving the PETRONAS station,” Iskandar continued.

Setel is available to download for free on iOS and Android via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.