7 Malaysian Telcos Pledge to Improve Customer Service – MCMC

Seven Malaysian Telecommunication (Telcos) companies and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have come together today to sign a pledge that will deliver better customer service experience to Malaysian mobile consumers.

Under the Consumer First Pledge, all telecommunications company Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) promise to deliver various improvements such as; to provide consumer experience that is efficient and courteous across all channels, to provide transparent mechanisms for consumers to check their complaint status, to promote a more accessible complaint handling process, and to enable fair and reasonable complaint resolution.

Here’s what the seven Telco CEOs and MCMC have committed starting today:

We are committed to uphold consumer protection that focuses on consumer centricity via the following actions: 1. Commit to provide values of transparency and accessibility to enhance consumer experience 1.1 To provide consumer experience that is prompt, efficient, and courteous, across all channels 1.2 To provide, transparent and easily accessible channels for consumers to check or redress complaint status 1.3 To enable fair and reasonable resolution through investigation within the timeframe stipulated in the General Consumer Code 2 Comply with the rules and regulations pursuant to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 related to Consumer Protection 2.1 To ensure that the law and regulatory policies relating to consumer protection are strictly complied to 2.2 To practice good governance for long term consumer’s benefit 3. Strengthen the internal procedures that supports Consumer Protection 3.1 To cultivate positive consumer service culture and increase operational efficiency

The pledge signing ceremony is attended by Chief Executive Officers and representatives of telecommunications companies, namely Idham Nawawi (Celcom Axiata Berhad), Gokhan Ogut (Maxis Berhad), Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin (Telekom Malaysia Berhad), Wong Heang Tuck (U Mobile Sdn Bhd), Wing K. Lee (YTL Communications Sdn Bhd), Joachim Rajaram (Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd) and Julian Ding (TIME dotCom Berhad), and witnessed by Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Al-Ishsal Ishak.

In First Quarter of 2019 (1Q19), between January and March 2019, MCMC received 10,878 complaints related to Telecommunications. Main categories of the complaints are as below:

Network: 4803

Billing and Charging: 867

Service Delivery: 1193

SMS Service: 1152

Price: 244

According to MCMC, consumers can be assured that complaints brought forward to telecommunications companies will be comprehensively looked into with the signing of the Consumer First Pledge today.

Currently, all telecommunications companies have to comply with provisions stipulated in the General Consumer Code (GCC) which states that 90% of complaints received must be resolved within 15 working days and 95% of complaints received must be resolved within 30 working days.

Moving forward, MCMC said the guidelines in the code will also be enhanced where all complaints received must be resolved within 3 working days for less complex complaints, while complex complaints must be resolved within 15 working days. This improvement is expected to be in effect by the final quarter of 2019.

“This inaugural pledge reflects our commitment to ensure that we keep on raising the bar on consumer experience. In a market that serves 41.5 million broadband subscribers and 42.9 million mobile cellular subscribers, MCMC along with the telecommunication service providers must ensure that the network quality remains top notch and our responses or engagements with the consumers are addressed in quick fashion. Ultimately we want to provide the best telecommunication experience to all Malaysians,” said Al-Ishsal.

MCMC also targets an increase in consumer satisfaction once the improvement have been fully implemented. The Customer Satisfaction Index in 2018 is 4.00 and the score is expected to increase to 4.30 (out of 5). The index is measured through customer satisfaction survey done annually by MCMC which encompasses customer satisfaction aspects in service quality such as network, product, billing, and customer service quality.