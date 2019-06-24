TM Streamyx 1Mbps now at RM66/month, but only for OKU

As over 500k Streamyx continues to pay a minimum RM110/month for just 1Mbps broadband speed, Telekom Malaysia (TM) has recently decided to drop its pricing for Streamyx, but only for differently-abled people or golongan kelainan upaya (OKU).

Following the Government’s commitment to provide the best for OKUs, 7 major telecommunications companies in Malaysia, namely Celcom Axiata, Digi, Maxis, TM, TIME dotCom, YTL and U Mobile said it will offer discounts ranging from RM10 to RM15 for mobile services and between RM10 and RM44 for fixed services.

Discounted Fixed Broadband Packages for OKUs:

TM Streamyx 1Mbps – RM66

TM Streamyx 2Mbps – RM99

TM Streamyx 4Mbps – RM118

TM Unifi 100Mbps -RM119

TIME 100Mbps – RM89

TIME 500Mbps – RM129

TIME 1Gbps – RM189

Celcom Fixed Wireless 65GB – RM60

Celcom Fixed Wireless 50GB – RM90

Celcom Fixed Wireless 150GB – RM140

Discounted Mobile Prepaid/Postpaid Plans for OKUs:

Celcom Postpaid: 6 plans from RM40 to 10GB up to 20GB at RM178

Digi Postpaid: RM28 for 6GB, RM48 for 20GB

Maxis Postpaid: RM30 for 5GB (Hotlink Postpaid Flex)

U Mobile Postpaid: 5 plans from GX50 (unlimited data) at RM40 up to RM129 for P139

Yes4G Prepaid: Konfem 4G plan at RM15/month, unlimited data

To enjoy the special packages offered, the differently-abled person must provide supporting documents such as their identity card and OKU card issued by the Department of Social Welfare Malaysia (JKM). For families with OKU children, they are entitled to the special packages by providing proof of guardianship. Registration process for the special packages can only be done at the respective service providers’ branches and there will be no penalties imposed for switching from existing contracts to the special packages.

MCMC Chairman, Al-Ishsal Ishak acknowledges that the announcement is very timely and is confident that the packages which are being offered at reasonable prices will bring considerable benefits to the OKU community.

He said that the special packages would enable the OKU to reap the immense benefits of the digital economy. It is also hoped that the government’s effort will encourage the community to use the Internet to boost their online businesses.

Al-Ishsal further added that MCMC will monitor the implementation of the special packages by the telecommunications companies so as to ensure that the OKU truly benefit from the packages.