AIMS Data Centre Wins Frost & Sullivan 2019 Company of the Year Award

AIMS Data Centre, Malaysia’s leading carrier-neutral data centre service provider, has been recognised with the Frost & Sullivan 2019 Company of the Year award in the Cloud Infrastructure Service Industry category.

As home to the Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX), AIMS boasts a diverse ecosystem of market leaders and major industry players, which has facilitated the growth of AIMS into the cloud connectivity space. Its extensive footprint in the region with presence in key Southeast Asian countries like Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam means that AIMS is also able to offer customers the capability to expand into the region, it said.

“It is an honour for AIMS to be the first to be recognised in this new category of Cloud Infrastructure Service Industry,” said Ang Thing Jiun, Head of Technology. “The award serves as both a recognition and validation of AIMS as more than just a data centre service provider – we provide comprehensive solutions to customers who require cloud connectivity.“

“Our ability to cater to the cloud connectivity needs of our customers is what makes AIMS the top choice among clients who require a carrier-neutral data centre service provider in the region. Our customers can achieve direct and secured connections to major service providers through the enablement of Cloud Exchange, which allows AIMS to provide direct connectivity to hyperscale cloud vendors,” said Chiew Kok Hin, Head of AIMS business.

“AIMS achieved outstanding financial success in cloud infrastructure services in 2018. The company has established a significant brand presence in Malaysia as a key infrastructure service provider, offering integrated cloud and data centre services. Its focus on providing public, private, and hybrid cloud services with its multiple strategic initiatives, including building a cloud exchange has made cloud services more seamless for customers,” said Siddhesh K. Hule, Research Analyst, ICT from Frost & Sullivan, Asia Pacific. “Moreover, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced its direct connect location in Malaysia at Menara AIMS aiming to reduce customers’ network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, and provide a more consistent network experience than Internet-based connections. AIMS’ overall development has earned it the Frost & Sullivan 2019 Company of the Year Award.”

The Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Excellence Awards recognise local companies that have surpassed market expectations and exhibited exceptional performance in their respective industries. It is the fourth time AIMS has received an award from Frost & Sullivan, with the previous awards received in the Data Centre Service Provider category.