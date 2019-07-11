Bus Asia offers Free Wifi for Passengers in Sarawak, powered by Digi

Bus Asia (BA) will now offer its passengers with free Wifi Internet services, powered by Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd. The announcement was made at the International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak 2019 (IDECS 2019).

BA, an express bus brand operating under Biaramas Express Sdn Bhd, serves up to 45,000 passengers over 780 trips monthly with routes across two cities in Sarawak (Malaysia), Kuching and Miri; five towns, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu; as well as one cross-country route to Pontianak in Indonesia.

As Digi’s iFleet can provide real-time information and alerts on fleet movement, it will enable total fleet visibility translating to better route planning and improved customer experience for Bus Asia (BA). The fleet management system also monitors driving behaviour, ensuring the safety of passengers onboard.

Digi’s iFleet Wi-Fi leverages on technology to boost service quality as well as increases the accessibility and availability of information for commuters and is powered by Digi’s consistent high-speed connection. Digi claims its network footprint in Sarawak encompasses 77% coverage for 4G LTE and 54% coverage for LTE-Advanced.

Bus Asia (BA) has deployed Digi’s iFleet Wi-Fi and GPS solutions across 26 buses, allowing its passengers to be constantly connected during their journey.

In a statement, Digi said the partnership comes at a time when the state government announces plans for a future smart city in Sarawak. One of its strategies include the establishment of more comfortable and safer mobility solutions for commuters using smart technologies. This includes the integration of intelligent route selection, digital asset management, and smart buses into the transportation system in Sarawak.

Biaramas Express Sdn Bhd’s Director, Lai Sin Kiong said: “We are excited to take the lead in the smart transportation segment by partnering with Digi’s iFleet. As the safety and comfort of our passengers is our top priority, we are always on the lookout for smart solutions that will give our customers peace of mind throughout their journey. We look forward to our journey in digital transformation with iFleet.”

Digi’s Chief Digital Officer, Praveen Rajan says: “As the nation’s largest network provider, this partnership further solidifies our commitment towards enabling a digital transformation for businesses with our comprehensive digital solutions. We believe strategic collaborations such as this will improve the performance for transportation companies such as Bus Asia to provide safer commutes and connectivity for their passengers as they travel throughout the state.”

The first 10,000 Digi subscribers who redeem a BA reward code on the MyDigi app will be entitled for a RM10 discount on all BA routes.