VIP Treatment: Celcom OKU Customers can request for Customer Service to visit their Home

Celcom Axiata is now offering VIP treatment for OKUs. In its pledge to improve customer experience, the Telco has made available an array of exclusive privileges for its new and existing differently abled customers (Orang Kelainan Upaya – OKU).

These privileges include home visitations, priority services at all Celcom BlueCube outlets and representation via friends & family and RM10 savings for life on mobile phone services.

Celcom Axiata now empowers its differently abled customers with the following privilege services:

Home Visitations:

Differently abled customers can request for a home visit appointment via call-ins at 1111 or 019-6011111, Celcom Axiata website or social media platforms.

A Celcom Axiata customer service representative will be designated to attend to customers’ needs at their own homes (within a 25KM radius from the nearest Celcom BlueCube). This service is Free-of-charge (FOC).

Priority service at all Celcom BlueCube outlets:

Attended immediately or next available by a Celcom customer service representative upon identification (No queueing policy)

Service provided at designated areas within Celcom BlueCubes, suited to the customers’ preference.

Representation via friends & family:

An authorised friend or family may represent a differently abled customer at Celcom BlueCube outlets for any type of service needed.

Authorised friends and family would be required to present related documents such as an authorization letter, Certified Disability card (OKU card), and a copy of the representative & customer’s NRIC.

RM10 rebate for life:

All existing or new differently abled customers will also enjoy a RM10 lifetime rebate on all Celcom Mobile Postpaid plans, Celcom Home Wireless plans and Celcom Xpax Postpaid plans.

As Celcom believes in advancing societies, the telco’s latest campaign “Celcom Empower”, exemplifies its commitment to bring technology, the internet and communication solutions closer and more accessible to the differently abled, further empowering their lifestyle and creating new opportunities, it said.

At the moment, 39 Celcom BlueCube outlets are currently wheelchair accessible and Celcom will progressively increase such accessibilities to the remaining 21 outlets nationwide.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is honoured to do its part following its Consumer First Pledge which priortises complaint resolution and customer service quality.

“Customer experience is core to our strategy, and we want to ensure that every Celcom customer receives the best service at every touch point. Celcom is proud to be the organisation that bridges the digital divide and open infinite opportunities for everyone, improving their livelihood and economic status. We hope to empower more Malaysians to be part in the nation’s digital revolution and also cultivate new standards of services,” he concluded.