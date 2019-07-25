Digi claims to engage with 7k Malaysians on its Customer Obsessed Day

Digi Telecommunication Sdn Bhd (Digi) said it mobilised more than 1,100 employees nationwide to the streets today to connect with customers for its annual Customer Obsessed Day (COD). The event was previously known as Customer First Day (CFD).

This year’s event saw Digizens engaging more than 7,000 Malaysians in key market centres across Malaysia, listening to honest feedback from customers on their experience and expectations of Digi, the Telco claims.

Now in its seventh year, Digi Customer Obsessed Day is said to be the company’s on-going commitment towards placing customers first in all it does; obsessing over the experience it provides customers across its touch points, products and services. The day offers a “meaningful opportunity” for Digizens (Digi employees) to get up close and personal with customers for two reasons: to gain first-hand feedback that the company can action on to improve its customer experience, and to appreciate loyal customers.

Digi said it has taken customers’ feedback and used it on improving its services on Digi Customer Obsessed Day. This includes the self-serve mobile kiosks, e-queue systems and priority queues for seniors and pregnant women at stores, digital options to connect, manage accounts and purchase via MyDigi app and Digi Store Online, and more.

During the Digi Customer Obsessed Day, Digizens also engaged customers in some fun activities, reminiscing schoolyard games from yesteryears and appreciating loyal customers with a number of exclusive deals on selected accessories, gadgets and its PhoneFreedom 365 plan, redeemable at any Digi Store nationwide from 23 to 28 July.

Digi is an affiliate of Telenor Group, one of the world’s major mobile communications providers. The event is a global activity to appreciate loyal customers across Telenor’s 13 business units, reaching 189 million customers worldwide. In 2015, over 2,000 Digizenz participated in the event followed by over 1,400 Digizens in 2016, some 1,200 in 2017 and over 1,000 in 2018.

As of June 2019, Digi has 11.36 million mobile subscribers in Malaysia including 8.44 million on prepaid and 2.93 million on postpaid.