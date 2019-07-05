MCMC calls for Collaboration on 5G Demonstration Projects

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued a Call for Collaboration to invite interested valid Network Facility Provider (NFP) and Network Service Provider (NSP) license holders to submit their proposals for the 5G Demonstration Projects.

Chairman of the 5G Test Bed Working Group, Dr. Ahmad Nasruddin ‘Atiqullah Fakrullah said, it seeks to enable those interested parties to collaborate, develop, test and deploy proposed 5G use cases in harnessing the growth of the 5G ecosystem in this country.

According to Dr. Ahmad Nasruddin, the proposal from applicants shall include the trial deployment of a 5G network, the provision of the 5G equipment and the use of the 5G technology (where possible) to address the stated requirements of the identified verticals and use cases.

“The industry verticals or areas identified by this Call for Collaboration include the agriculture sector, transportation, education, entertainment/media, healthcare, manufacturing and process industries, smart city and solutions for people with disabilities. Applicants may propose suitable locations of their choice for the demonstration project,” he said.

MCMC said applicants must ensure that their proposals fulfill the following criteria:

Have end-to-end ecosystem partners including technology vendors, solution providers and targeted end users in order to demonstrate and deploy the proposed 5G use case meaningfully, Have the necessary resources, expertise and funding to support the 5G Demonstration Project. All cost associated and relating to the 5G Demonstration Project shall be borne by the participating parties, Propose a feasible business model to sustain deployment of the use case on a wider scale in Malaysia at the end of the 5G Demonstration Project, and Lead and managed by persons with relevant experience, credibility and integrity.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit their proposal to Secretariat of MCMC 5G Test Bed by completing the form provided (download the form here) and email to [email protected], with other relevant documents by 15 July 2019.

The Malaysia 5G Task Force chaired by MCMC, was established to study and recommend a holistic strategy for 5G deployment in Malaysia now has 110 members. The aim is to explore the practical uses and modes of implementation of 5G as well as to learn and iron out policies, regulations and spectrum planning of 5G in Malaysia.