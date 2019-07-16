MyIX Recorded Highest Internet Traffic Peak Point of 412Gbps in May 2019

The local Internet traffic exchange in Malaysia recorded a new highest traffic peak point of 412Gbps in May 2019 according to MyIX.

Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX), a non-profit initiative by the Malaysia Government in 2006, and currently the largest Internet Exchange (IX) in Malaysia, shares that this a new record compared to the whole 2018 with the highest traffic peak point record of 391Gbps; and also over 70x increase from 5.8Gbps recorded 10 years ago in Year 2009.

The Internet traffic that traverses within the MyIX network is reflective of the country’s stage of internet traffic and data consumption.

Currently, MyIX connects all major Internet Service Providers (ISPs), data centres and content providers – representing up to 105 different networks. This includes 27 foreign players which have set presence in the country, including almost all the top International content providers such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Akamai, Amazon, Alibaba, Cloudflare, Limelight, Tencent and Imperva.

The latest member additions to MyIX include Lynuxtel Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Felda Prodata Systems Sdn Bhd, Innet Technologies Sdn Bhd, Datakl Solutions Sdn Bhd, Strateq Data Centre Sdn Bhd and Jastel Network Co. Ltd.

According to Chairman of MyIX Chiew Kok Hin, MyIX has come a long way since its establishment in September 2006. “With seed funding from Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) that sustained us until 2010, MyIX has remained the No.1 Internet Exchange in Malaysia that acts as a neutral peering network that advances the development of the local internet ecosystem.”

Announced during MyIX’s AGM in March, MyIX has also reduced its port fees by an average of 36% effective Q2 of 2019 for 1G and 10G ports. This port fee reduction is in line with MyIX’s objective of promoting efficient internet traffic routing of its members for cheaper Internet content for Malaysians.

MyIX also said its ongoing network upgrade which should complete by August 2019, would offer higher port densities of 10G & 100G respectively. This is in anticipating of more peering members and catering to estimated growth in the next five (5) years until 2023.

Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) is managed by a committee that comprises elected representatives of local Malaysian ISPs. MyIX’s infrastructure consists of 4 Internet Exchange nodes in Malaysia of which 2 are in Johor Bahru, and Kuching. These add on to the MyIX nodes located in the Klang Valley at Menara Aik Hua (Time dotCom, AIMS), and CX1 (Telekom Malaysia, Cyberjaya). MyIX is modelled after the Amsterdam Internet (Netherlands) and London Internet Exchange (UK).