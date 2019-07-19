Respons Rakyat App allows Malaysians to send complaints to Government Entities

The Malaysian Government has launched a new mobile app called Respons Rakyat (RR 2.0) allowing Malaysians to send complaints and feedback on public service delivery system to the Government via the application.

Launched by the Malaysia Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday, the RR 2.0 replaced the first edition of the application known as Rakyat Responz (RR 1.0) which was introduced in May 2016.

Bernama reported that the public can directly put forth their complaints to 460 government entities, namely 25 ministries, 257 federal government agencies, 13 state secretary’s offices, 149 local authorities and 16 utility companies.

“The development of RR 2.0 application is the government’s latest initiative to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the public service delivery system,” the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) said in a media statement. PCB is currently placed under the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) which comes under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department (PMO).

Among the advantage of the Respons Rakyat (RR 2.0) is that it enables the complainants to upload video and audio compared to RR 1.0 which only allows complainants to sent picture and document file with their complaints.

The application is also equipped with RR Messenger system that enables faster communication or notification compared to emails or telephone call used previously.

Malaysians would also be able to follow the development of their complaints via the smartphone application without having to log in to the Public Complaint Management System to find out the current status.

The Respons Rakyat (RR 2.0) will also enable the customer satisfaction survey to be carried out via smartphone rather than using the survey forms sent through email.

According to PCB statistics, a total of 2,089 complaints were received on the RR 1.0 between May 2016 and Dec 31, 2018.

Of the total, only 48.6% or 1,016 complaints were about local authorities, followed by ministries and federal government agencies (26.6% or 555 complaints), state government agencies (16.9% or 354 complaints) and private, utility and government-owned companies (7.9% or 164 complaints).

Among the complaints were about road conditions (18.9%), street lights (8.8%), government agency services (7.3%), drains (5.8%), private company services (5.6%) and water supply (5.3%).

The latest mobile app can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices.