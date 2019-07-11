Tune Talk & TFP Group launched OneCall, Targeting People without Bank Accounts

The TFP Group, via its wholly-owned subsidiary MBP Solutions Sdn Bhd, inked a Co-branding agreement with Tune Talk to launch the OneCALL mobile fintech product targeting the “Un-banked” population (people without bank accounts) throughout Malaysia.

OneCALL aims to offer unique features such as remittance, virtual ATMs, game PINs, Lifestyle Tools, bill payments together with a B40 (median household income up to RM3,000) entrepreneur programme.

In addition, OneCALL subscribers would also enjoy Tune Talk’s mobile services such as voice, sms and/or data plan(s) together with various benefits such as Tune Talk Big Points, flight redemptions and travel promotions with AirAsia, reward programmes from Tune Talk’s partners, as well as personal insurance (terms and conditions may apply to all these benefits).

Inking the agreement at the signing ceremony were TFP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Latib bin Tokimin and Tune Talk Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ameen Amaendran in the presence of TFP managing director Dato’ Hussian @ Rizal bin Abdul Rahman and Tune Talk Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Joseph Lim.

According to Latib, the “Un-banked” population holds great potential for this product to be extremely successful.

“From our estimates, some two million Malaysians, representing 8% of the country’s 24 million adults, do not have any bank account,” said Latib, adding that some 66% of foreign workers also do not have banking facilities.

“In addition, we estimate that there is an outflow of some RM20 billion worth or remittance via non-banking channels per year,” he added.

“We appreciate OneCALL for choosing us as your trusted partner. Being Malaysia’s best Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) with attractive products and services, Tune Talk has been in this competitive industry for almost 10 years now and we are truly honoured to be part of this business partnership,” stated Ameen.

Ameen added, “We look forward to working and growing progressively together in the telecommunications industry with our partner OneCALL. I believe that innovation is the best way forward, particularly in our fast-paced digital age. Congratulations OneCALL for this substantial move, leading the industry further with a visionary mission.”

Latib further estimated that, from the market size perspective, there are nine million people living in rural areas and that 40% of Malaysia’s 32 million population falls within the B40 group. On foreign workers, studies done by the Group indicated some 2 million Bangladeshis, a million Indonesians and 800,000 Nepalese currently residing throughout Malaysia.

Latib also shared that for plantation, construction, mining and manufacturing companies and even restaurants dependent on foreign labour, TFP is able to incorporate its human resources management (HRM) and payroll system with eWallet into OneCALL.

“Our HRM and payroll solutions are already well-known for various functions such as scheduling of workers schedule, online leave system, claims management and issuing payroll statements,” he said. “By integrating OneCALL into our existing solutions, we aim to develop an e-wallet which will allow enterprises to directly deposit salaries to their employees’ e-wallets.”

TFP said it is also aiming to integrate OneCALL into its existing campus management systems.