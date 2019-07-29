U Mobile signs MoU with Tencent on IoT, Smart Technologies & AI

U Mobile, the 4G Telco in Malaysia, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Tencent, a leading provider of Internet-based value added services (VAS) in China, to explore providing enterprise-focused smart technology and services that are supported by Tencent Cloud.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by the two parties in Tencent’s Hong Kong office early this month and potential areas of collaboration include big data analytics (BDA), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and smart+ technologies, as well as digital application and services.

The collaboration will enable U Mobile to leverage Tencent’s technology in rolling out its prepaid customers’ self-registration functionality on different digital channels including the WeChat Mini Programs. With Tencent’s Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) technologies, customers can register their U Mobile prepaid SIM cards anytime and anywhere. This convenient self-registration service will be available to U Mobile’s prepaid customers by the end of this year, the Telco said.

“U Mobile is extremely committed to enhance our offering on the digital solutions front as we strongly believe that it will equip enterprises and individuals alike with the right tools to realise their unlimited potential. Hence, we are delighted to be collaborating with Tencent, a company with advanced technological innovations as well as all-encompassing digital platforms, products and services. Together, I believe we will be able to offer high efficiency, high-performance as well as reliable services to all Malaysians,” said Wong Heang Tuck, CEO of U Mobile.

“It’s a great honour to collaborate with U Mobile to offer Tencent Cloud’s smart+ technology to Malaysian enterprises,” said Poshu Yeung, Vice President, International Business Group, Tencent. “We aim to support the digitalisation of the Malaysian economy and to enable enterprises’ capabilities in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics. The prepaid SIM card self-registration service is a great demonstration of how the OCR and eKYC technologies can help enterprises offer a seamless experience to their customers. We are committed to bringing the smart technology and services to the local enterprises through the collaboration leveraging the strengths of both parties.”