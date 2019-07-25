U Mobile Unlimited Funz Prepaid comes with Free Unlimited Data for 10 Apps

4G mobile operator, U Mobile has just announced a brand new prepaid SIM pack called Unlimited Funz.

The new U Mobile Unlimited Funz prepaid plan comes with free unlimited data for gaming, social and messaging on 10 different mobile apps.

The new U Mobile Unlimited Funz Prepaid Pack cost RM10 and is preloaded with the following:

RM6 Credit

Free 200MB High Speed Internet (Valid for 5 days)

Free Basic Internet at 64kbps and up to 1GB usage per month

5 days validity

Free on-net calls (U Mobile to U Mobile) for the rest of the day after RM1 has been deducted from the main credit balance

Local calls are charged at 30sen a minute

SMS is at 12 sen each

To enjoy unlimited Internet data for social, messaging and gaming app, users only need to make a one time top-up of RM10 and remain active to access the following apps (unlimited usage on smartphone):

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

WhatsApp

WeChat

IMO

Viber

Facebook Messenger

Mobile Legends

PUBG

Customers may also share the Unlimited Free Data app usage via hotspot/tethering to other users (for mobile app and web access) however this is not available for the gaming apps.

According to U Mobile, with unlimited data for such a variety of apps, Unlimited Funz is poised to be “the best prepaid pack in the market”. The Telco added that, “Data-hungry customers like mobile gamers or students will never have to worry about data running out when they game, social or message.”

Existing U Mobile prepaid users may switch to the new Unlimited Funz prepaid plan. All credit balance will be carried forward and a “switching fee” of RM3.00 will be deducted from their account. To switch, dial *118*6*2*3# or SMS “MIG UNLIMITED” to 28118.

From 25th July 2019 onwards, all new U Mobile prepaid subscribers who purchase any existing U Mobile Prepaid packs will automatically be activated on this new Unlimited Funz prepaid plan.