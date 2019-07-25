Home / Mobile Operators / U Mobile / U Mobile Unlimited Funz Prepaid comes with Free Unlimited Data for 10 Apps

U Mobile Unlimited Funz Prepaid comes with Free Unlimited Data for 10 Apps

in U Mobile 26/07/2019 Comments Off on U Mobile Unlimited Funz Prepaid comes with Free Unlimited Data for 10 Apps 90 Views

4G mobile operator, U Mobile has just announced a brand new prepaid SIM pack called Unlimited Funz.

U Mobile Unlimited Funz prepaid plan

The new U Mobile Unlimited Funz prepaid plan comes with free unlimited data for gaming, social and messaging on 10 different mobile apps.

The new U Mobile Unlimited Funz Prepaid Pack cost RM10 and is preloaded with the following:

  • RM6 Credit
  • Free 200MB High Speed Internet (Valid for 5 days)
  • Free Basic Internet at 64kbps and up to 1GB usage per month
  • 5 days validity
  • Free on-net calls (U Mobile to U Mobile) for the rest of the day after RM1 has been deducted from the main credit balance
  • Local calls are charged at 30sen a minute
  • SMS is at 12 sen each

To enjoy unlimited Internet data for social, messaging and gaming app, users only need to make a one time top-up of RM10 and remain active to access the following apps (unlimited usage on smartphone):

  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Twitter
  • WhatsApp
  • WeChat
  • IMO
  • Viber
  • Facebook Messenger
  • Mobile Legends
  • PUBG

Customers may also share the Unlimited Free Data app usage via hotspot/tethering to other users (for mobile app and web access) however this is not available for the gaming apps.

According to U Mobile, with unlimited data for such a variety of apps, Unlimited Funz is poised to be “the best prepaid pack in the market”. The Telco added that, “Data-hungry customers like mobile gamers or students will never have to worry about data running out when they game, social or message.”

Existing U Mobile prepaid users may switch to the new Unlimited Funz prepaid plan. All credit balance will be carried forward and a “switching fee” of RM3.00 will be deducted from their account. To switch, dial *118*6*2*3# or SMS “MIG UNLIMITED” to 28118.

From 25th July 2019 onwards, all new U Mobile prepaid subscribers who purchase any existing U Mobile Prepaid packs will automatically be activated on this new Unlimited Funz prepaid plan.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
© Copyright 2006-2019, All Rights Reserved. | MK Media Network | MalaysianWireless is hosted at AIMS Data Centre