Enjoy the Widest 4G LTE Roaming Coverage in 100 Countries!

Planning to travel abroad soon? If you are not careful, using the Internet while you are in another country can be expensive. Moreover you will never know how much data you have consumed and how much you will be charged by your mobile service provider. You will unfortunately be welcomed back home by a massive phone bill.

Well, worry no more with Celcom Passport, the worry free “Passport” you need to travel in over 160 countries around the world.

Celcom Axiata, one of the top mobile operator in Malaysia was recently ranked No 1 in 4G availability as endorsed by OpenSignal, the company that tracks and map wireless coverage around the world.

Six reasons why roaming with Celcom is the BEST:

Celcom has the widest 4GLTE Coverage overseas for wherever you are going. Choose from over 100 countries and more than 140 4G operators. This means you get the Best Internet Roaming Experience anywhere you go.

Unlimited Calls to Malaysia and in visiting country. No additional charges for receiving calls. Available in 7-Day 3-in-1 and 10-Day 3-in-1 passes.

With 4G LTE, you enjoy the best upload experience, video streaming and more. Now you can upload all your photos quickly to Facebook/Instagram/Twitter. Seamless experience at your fingertips.

You can choose from 4 Celcom Passport ™ plans that is catered to all your needs, whether its for a short trip or all week long.

Affordable roaming plans with the 3-Day 3-in-1 and 7-Day 3-in-1 passes to over 40 countries such as Singapore, Australia, France and many more. Widest coverage with the 1 Day Internet Pass at RM38 a day to over 160 countries.

With Celcom, you get worry-free roaming experience with Celcom Passport ™ plans. There’s no additional charges even if you exceed your Internet quota!

The best International Roaming Experience with Celcom Passport Postpaid Plans:

1-Day Pass (Internet) at RM38 3-Day 3-in-1 Pass at RM88 (Internet, Calls & SMS) 7-Day 3-in-1 Pass at RM138 (Internet, Calls & SMS) 10-Day 3-in-1 Pass at RM 158 (Internet, Calls & SMS) 500MB Internet 1.5GB Internet 3GB Internet 5GB Internet Daily quota depends on the destination you’re travelling to 100 mins calls + 100 SMS (outgoing and incoming) in visiting country and from Malaysia Unlimited calls (outgoing/incoming) + SMS in visiting country and from Malaysia Unlimited calls (outgoing/incoming) + SMS in visiting country and from Malaysia Valid in more than 160 countries including Singapore, China, Hong Kong, UK, US, Taiwan, New Zealand, Australia and more Valid in over 40 countries worldwide including Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and more Valid in over 40 countries worldwide including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Spain, Taiwan and more Valid in Saudi Arabia only Auto-subscription when you turn on roaming USSD subscription; Dial *118# while abroad Activate via CelcomLife App USSD subscription; Dial *118# while abroad Activate via CelcomLife App USSD subscription; Dial *118# while abroad Activate via CelcomLife App

Celcom Tips for Smart Travellers:

Don’t forget to bring a powerbank/battery pack and a universal travel adapter

Lock your smartphone and install a tracker, so you can locate your phone if it gets lost.

Install the Google Translate app (& Maps) so you can easily translate a word of phrase.

Install the Currency Converter app

Prior to travelling overseas, don’t forget to note down all relevant emergency numbers such as contact of the Malaysia Embassy at the visiting country.

Most importantly, don’t forget to Activate Celcom International Roaming services prior to travelling. Celcom Postpaid customers can SMS by typing “IR ON” and send to 28882

For more information on Celcom Passport, visit this link.

This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata.

Celcom Axiata is Malaysia’s first private mobile operator, with over 9 million customers. Established in 1988, it boasts the widest national 2G, 3G and 4G LTE networks, covering over 98% of the population. Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, across 10 Asian markets.