Astro Broadband 100Mbps Fixed Fibre Plan launched with Rebates

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad announced a new 100Mbps fibre broadband plan after delaying it for close to 6-months “due to unforeseen technical issues“. The Astro fixed fibre broadband service is powered by Maxis.

The satellite TV company also announced new bundles for the 30Mbps and 100Mbps Internet plans.

According to both companies, the strategic partnership is timely as it occurs at a period where the demand for converged connectivity matters more than ever and multi-play propositions that bundle connectivity, content and service. The partnership leverages both companies’ strengths to bring greater value and benefits for its customers. At the same time the collaboration will create new revenue streams and unlock new markets by maximising the talent and resources at both companies, while driving scale and efficiency, it claims.

With the new bundles, customers can now enjoy Maxis Fibre Broadband 30Mbps + Astro contents from as low as RM128.95/month with rebates up to RM15/month depending on the type of Astro contents subscribed. New 100Mbps customers can enjoy the service from RM168.95/month with Astro contents and rebates up to RM25/month depending on the type of content.

Customers are entitled to cash rebates according to their choice of Astro package.

Customers with SP+ (Super Pack Plus) and SP (Super Pack) will receive RM15 or RM25 rebate per month when they sign up for Broadband 30Mbps or 100Mbps respectively.

Customers with Value Pack, will receive RM5 or RM15 rebate monthly when they sign up for Broadband 30Mbps or 100Mbps respectively.

Customers who opted for Auto Debit during sign up will be entitled for additional RM5 monthly rebate across all packs.

All plans are subject to a 24-months contract.

Henry Tan, CEO of Astro said, “We are excited about this partnership with Maxis. Customers will see significant value and benefits from this proposition which brings compelling content with high-speed fibre connectivity. The partnership will provide our customers better connected experience especially for On Demand viewing, allowing them to enjoy over 50K shows via set top boxes and on mobile devices.”

Astro claims to serve 23 million individuals in 5.7 million households, or 77% of Malaysian households, who are watching Astro content on all screens and on demand, be it TV, laptop, tablet and phone. Astro reaches 16.7 million weekly listeners across its radio stations, 9.3 million average monthly unique visitors across all digital platforms and 1.8 million registered consumers on Go Shop, its commerce service.

For more details, please visit the Astro Malaysia website.