Celcom Fibre 30Mbps at RM80/month, available Nationwide

Celcom Axiata Berhad has announced two new fibre broadband plans, available nationwide. The new Celcom Fibre 30Mbps plan is priced at just RM80/month with unlimited quota while another plan comes with 100Mbps speeds and available at a promotional price of RM120/month.

Details of the new Celcom Home Fibre Plans below:

Plan Celcom Home

Fibre 30Mbps Celcom Home

Fibre 100Mbps Fee Monthly RM80 RM 129

RM 120* Internet Download Speed 30Mbps 100Mbps Upload Speed 30Mbps 50Mbps Quota Unlimited Voice Call Rate to All Networks 10sen/min Call Rate IDD Normal Published Rates Device Router Free Others Installation Fee Free Activation Fee Free

Using optical fibre technology and powered by Telekom Malaysia’s High Speed Broadband (HSSB) network, the new Celcom Home Fibre plans are available at all Celcom bluecube outlets and Celcom certified partners. Celcom Home Fibre comes with hassle free installation service, at customers’ convenience, according to the Telco.

The new Celcom Home Fibre plans comes with a 24-months contract. A penalty of RM500 applies should customers choose to terminate the service within 24-months.

Apart from Celcom Home Fibre, the Celcom Home Wireless plans are powered by the Celcom 4G LTE network with an average speeds of 30Mbps over the air. Celcom Home Wireless plans starts from RM70/month for a total quota of 65GB up to RM150/month for 1TB quota. Uniquely developed for residential households, Celcom Home Wireless enables high-speed internet connectivity into homes on a “plug and play” basis, without the need for any wall-hacking.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said Celcom Home is Malaysia’s high-speed home Internet offering that is giving customers optimum digital experiences in their own residences through the seamless deployment of fibre and wireless technologies.

“Our offerings provide speeds that are sufficient for any digital pursuit such as 4K video streaming, video calls, gaming and many more. As we were recently awarded and ranked No. 1 for 4G Availability and Upload Speed Experience in Malaysia by Opensignal, our new fibre optic service will be complemented by our wireless LTE coverage, with over 9,000 LTE cell towers covering 94% of network population across Malaysia and over 98% in most states. Using end-to-end technology such as 4T4R multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), Carrier Aggregation, 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) and many more, we are confident of delivering the best internet connectivity and digital experiences to the homes in Malaysia.

“Celcom remains dedicated in continually innovating its offerings with more exciting features and privileges. From our mobile plans, home internet to smart business solutions and many more, we want to ensure that every Malaysian will be able to enjoy the nation’s best 4G network and fibre infrastructure anywhere they may be,” he said.