Axiata & Celcom Presents Getaran Pertama, in the Spirit of Unity

As Malaysia enters its 62 years of independence, Axiata Group Berhad and Celcom Axiata Berhad reemphasise the spirit of unity, through a short film called ‘Getaran Pertama’.

The film chronicles the search for the first choir to sing ‘Negaraku’, the national anthem of the soon to be independent Malaya in 1957. It aimed to inculcate the sense of pride in celebrating how our rich diversity and inherent capabilities as Malaysians can be the lever that enables this young nation to soon take its place on the world stage.

Based on true events back in 1957, the film depicts the adventures of Tan Sri Ahmad Merican, Radio Malaya Music Supervisor, and Tony Fonseka, a music teacher and conductor, as they rise to the challenge in fulfilling a simple yet historically significant wish of Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, of seeing everyday Malayans – regardless of race, gender and background – perform in a national choir to demonstrate unity to herald the birth of our nation.

The Getaran Pertama Merdeka campaign event launch by Axiata and Celcom used creative holographic technology to bring back ‘Tony Fonseka’ directing the new generation of the choir for an encore performance of “Negaraku”, just as the Merdeka Choir once did in 1957.

Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Axiata Group Berhad said, “Malaysia has come a long way to stake her place in the region as a country of talents, capacity, creativity and industry, standing shoulder-to-shoulder today with some of the world’s most productive, visionary and stable nations. As Malaysians, we are grateful that throughout our history, we have remained a harmonious and united nation celebrating the diversity of our cultures, religions, race and creed.”

“The Celcom and Axiata film on the first Merdeka choir of 1957 has meaningfully captured an important though lesser known historical milestone of our nation and we are very proud to be able to share this with all Malaysians.”

Meanwhile, Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad expressed that the film is a gift for Malaysians, and a token to remind everyone that unity in diversity is this country’s underpinning foundation to success and was built years prior to independence. It also strikes a close sentiment to Celcom, that has been standing tall together in building our beloved nation for over 31 years.

“Celcom’s journey started as the first mobile technology provider in 1988, and today we have the largest network nationwide with the widest LTE coverage in the country. We continuously strive to ensure an inclusive connectivity for all Malaysians, without boundaries; right from the highest peak of Mount Kinabalu, to deep in the forest of Maliau Basin. We have since been riding along Malaysia’s aspiration of uniting the nation through technology and digital innovation.

“Through the years, Celcom has played an integral and fundamental role in advancing our societies. And the core of our success has always been the diversity and dynamism of our people. Diversity is also what made unique as a country, and through this film, we combine technology and history, to reiterate that our one dream for a nation with perfect harmony can be achieved despite our differences”, he said.

‘Getaran Pertama’ will reach Malaysians via broadcast, and all social media and digital platform, including national television, YouTube and Facebook alike.

Throughout the Merdeka celebration, Axiata and Celcom will also reach out to the communities at identified location with on-ground activities, where Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur will be the first location. On 30 August 2019, from 6.00pm to 7.00pm, Getaran Pertama and the choir performance will be showcased outdoor, said to be on the biggest screen in Malaysia.

Watch Getaran Pertama below: