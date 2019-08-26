Celcom committed to Sabah, Mobile Coverage now at 78%

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced today its continuous commitment to further develop and enhance Internet and mobile connectivity in Sabah (a state located in East Malaysia), targeting both urban and rural communities, with the expansion of the telco’s high-speed internet connectivity via fibre, wireless technology and digital applications throughout the state.

For mobile coverage, its 2G, 3G, 4G LTE and LTE-Advance networks in all districts, now covers over 78% of Sabah’s population coverage. For over 26 years, the company said it has been progressively investing in Sabah’s network infrastructure to a total of over 1,200 sites today. To deliver the best experience for users, the Telco uses end-to-end technology such as 4T4R multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), Carrier Aggregation (CA), 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) and many more.

Celcom together with Celcom Timur Sdn Bhd (CTSB) are Sabah’s largest network provider, covering approximately 650,000 homes with Celcom’s optic fibre technology and fixed wireless connectivity, it claims. Celcom Home Fibre offers Sabah customers with unlimited high-speed Internet up to 1Gbps (only available at selected areas in the state), for RM229 per month. Moreover, for a limited time, the first 100 customers in Sabah who opt for Celcom Home Fibre 100Mbps or 1Gbps plans will get a free WiFi Extender (worth RM149). Celcom Home Fibre also offers speeds up to 100Mbps at RM120 and 30Mbps at RM80 monthly.

To date, the Telco is currently serving over 3,000 companies in the state with connectivity services such as fibre, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, Fleet Management services and mobile packages that are catered to meet each business’s digital requirements.

Celcom also goes the extra mile providing connectivity and solutions to over 900 schools in Sabah, even covering remote areas such as Tuaran and Sipitang. There’s also connectivity at major hotels in cities and remote islands, including business solutions at Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

In an effort to advance rural communities in Sabah, Celcom together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) operates a total of 86 Internet Centres out of 114 centres in Sabah today, catering entrepreneurship and digital training programmes which have contributed to the development of over 300 entrepreneurs in Sabah.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is committed to empower the state of Sabah with plans to deploy the best network coverage together with innovative applications, services and products that will further accelerate Sabah’s development and economy within the digital era.

“This initiative is also in collaboration and aligned with the state government’s agenda for Sabah’s digital development and we want to reach out to all communities, both urban and rural, to have the opportunity to be adept within today’s rapidly growing digital technology industry.

Celcom will continue to stand alongside the nation in transforming its aspirations into reality, and we are very confident that our commitment in Sabah, will contribute to our overall provision to the country for the best digital advancement and experience for every Malaysian, realising a truly digital Malaysia,” he said.