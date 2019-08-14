edotco exploring Satellite Backhaul Connectivity with Intelsat

Malaysia-based edotco Group Sdn Bhd (edotco) announced today that it recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intelsat to advance connectivity capabilities across edotco’s footprint in South and Southeast Asia through pioneering industry solutions.

As a means to deploy better rural solutions, solve backhaul issues and expand edotco’s remote site monitoring and surveillance abilities, edotco and Intelsat intend to combine their core expertise in satellite and terrestrial backhaul to offer an improved and more holistic service.

Speaking about the collaboration, Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of edotco said, “The need to narrow the connectivity gap is even more crucial now as we move towards the adoption of 5G, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and smart cities. Improving connectivity in rural and remote areas has risen as a key priority for mobile network operators (MNOs). Working with Intelsat will allow us to bundle satellite backhaul into our existing offerings, helping operators extend their services to hard-to-reach areas. This collaboration will present MNOs with a new generation of network services,” Suresh added.

Terry Bleakley, Intelsat’s regional vice president, Asia Pacific, added, “We are continually seeking ways to unlock new network solutions. New innovations in antenna and ground technology are making satellite’s inherent strengths such as ubiquity, geographic reach and resiliency more widely available across the telecoms sector. By collaborating with tower providers like edotco, we can use our respective expertise to expand infrastructure that connects more people and delivers more services. We are confident that this relationship will significantly improve coverage and backhaul connectivity reach while solving challenges associated with deployment speed and efficient use of resources.”

With a deep-rooted presence throughout South and Southeast Asia, edotco has been empowering mobile network operators with greater connectivity with innovative solutions that meets the evolving telecommunication needs across the region, it said.

edotco is an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company that operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 29,300 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan with 18,800 towers directly operated by edotco and a further 10,500 towers managed through a range of services provided.

Intelsat S.A. operates the world’s first Globalized Network, said to deliver high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. It has a fleet of approximately 50 satellites plus teleports that provides the world’s most extensive and secure communications network.