Johor Bahru Internet Exchange (JBIX), the second Internet Exchange in Malaysia, announced that they will be expanding to the second Point of Presence node (PoP) location in Johor ([email protected]) to accommodate rising peering requests.

The JBIX’s second node in Johor Bahru ([email protected]) will be located in the Open DC’s new JB2 data centre on the 6th floor of Menara Ansar in the Johor Bahru business district. The JB2 data centre, the newest addition to Open DC’s list of connectivity hub offerings is ideally suited to service providers and enterprises who need to host their services at a location that takes advantage of the connectivity ecosystem that JBIX has created, and to address both Singapore and Malaysia markets.

JB1 is located at Menara MSC Cyberport while the new port, JB2 will reside at Menara Ansar.

Weng Yew Wong the Managing Director of Extreme Broadband and the Chief Peering Officer of JBIX says, “Since our launch last year, we’ve seen a steady increase in peering demand from customers both in Malaysia and from across the region. The JB2 node is an ideal complement to the existing JBIX node in JB1 because it will not only connect the existing telecom and content providers who are in Menara Ansar, it can also add a layer of resiliency to the existing [email protected]”

Currently JBIX has 40 companies peered including Google, Twitter, Facebook and Yahoo. Other players are from industries such as IT solutions, education, service providers, and web hosting providers. A number of non-ISP-licensed companies have also peered with JBIX.

JBIX which is based in Johor Bahru, is the first open internet exchange in Malaysia that welcomes peering between any types of organisations from Malaysia and international markets, without the need for an ISP license.

JBIX aspires to facilitate the mutual peering between different business organisations ranging from the education and financial sector, OTT (over-the-top) content providers, regional and local Internet Service Providers (ISPs), hosting companies and more. It said that port charges are maintained at the lowest price and will be based on a cost recovery model to attract and benefit more users.

“Johor is a vital interchange point between Malaysia and Singapore and other countries within Indochina. So, by locating the network Point of Presence node in Johor Bahru, service providers are able to intercept Internet traffic before it arrives in Singapore.

“Our Causeway Connect dark fibre offering is also unique and an attractive component for content and services providers looking to access the region and to distribute content with ease and efficiency,” Weng ends.