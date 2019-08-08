Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pre-Order now Available in Malaysia

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Galaxy Note10, available in two version in Malaysia: Note10 and Note10+.

According to Samsung, the new Galaxy Note10 features:

For the first time ever, the Galaxy Note10 comes in two sizes, so consumers can find the Note that’s best for them. The Galaxy Note10 opens up the Note to users who want the power of the S Pen and ultimate productivity in a compact form factor, packing a 6.3-inch Cinematic Infinity Display into the most compact Note yet. The Galaxy Note10+ features the biggest Note display ever with a 6.8-inch Cinematic Infinity Display on a device that’s still easy to hold and easy to use. Edge-to-edge Design: The Galaxy Note10’s edge-to-edge Cinematic Infinity Display is nearly bezel-less, while the in-display cutout for the front camera is small and centered for a balanced design. Samsung’s most immersive display creates a seamless experience between thought and action, viewing and creating.

The Galaxy Note10 brings a powerful new capability to the re-designed, uni-body S Pen. Now, users can jot down notes, instantly convert their handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes, and export it to a variety of different formats, including Microsoft Word. Users can now customize notes by shrinking, enlarging, or changing the color of the text. In just a few taps, meeting minutes can be formatted and shared; bursts of inspiration can quickly become editable documents. Evolution of the S Pen: The Galaxy Note10 builds on the Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled S Pen capabilities introduced on the Galaxy Note9 by adding Air Actions, allowing you to control certain aspects of the device using gestures with the S Pen. By opening up the Air Actions SDK, developers can create customized controls that give users the ability to play games or use their favorite applications using gestures.

The Galaxy Note10 integrates Link to Windows directly into the Quick Panel. With one click, users can connect to their Windows 10 PC. There, they can see notifications, send and receive messages, and review recent photos without pausing to look down at their phone. Premium Video Technology: The Galaxy Note10 enables users to capture pro-grade videos without having to carry around any extra gear. Live Focus Video adds depth-of-field adjustments so you can blur the background to focus on your subject. Zoom-In Mic amplifies the audio in frame and pushes background noises aside to help focus on the sounds that you want. And to remove the bumps and shakes that usually make an action shot blurry, the new and improved Super Steady stabilizes video footages. Moreover, it and is now available in Hyperlapse mode for steady time-lapse videos.

For gamers who want to add some personality to their streams, or vloggers who want to enhance their tutorials, the Galaxy Note10 introduces Screen Recorder. Easily capture what’s on the screen, use picture-in-picture to add reactions, and use the S Pen to annotate as they record for a more entertaining, engaging video. AR Doodle and 3D Scanner: The Galaxy Note10 integrates bleeding-edge AR and 3D capabilities into the camera. Along with an Ultra Wide camera, it opens up an entirely new medium for creators. With AR Doodle, use the S Pen to personalize photos with dynamic drawings, effects, and animations that track to the image. And with 3D Scanner , a groundbreaking first for the Note, the Galaxy Note10+’s DepthVision camera can take a scan of an object, and instantly turn it into a movable 3D rendering.

Wireless PowerShare comes to the Note. Users can wirelessly recharge their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or another Qi-enabled device with the Galaxy Note10. Gaming: As mobile games get more processing-heavy and graphics-rich, the best gaming experiences require top specs. The Galaxy Note10 features the world’s slimmest vapor chamber cooling system, which delivers optimal performance during gameplay while keeping the device slim and sleek. With the AI-based Game Booster, the Galaxy Note10 optimizes performances and power consumption depending on the game. And with the PlayGalaxy Link P2P streaming service, users can pick up where users left off on any PC game and enable them to continue playing on the move with no need for local storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) and Galaxy Note10+ (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) are priced at RM3,699 and RM4,199 respectively. For those looking for a bigger capacity, the Galaxy Note10+ (12GB RAM, 512GB) retails at RM4,799.

The Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ will be available for pre-orders in Malaysia starting 5pm, 8th August till 18th August 2019 (or while stocks last). Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Note10 during this period will receive attractive gifts as below:

Model Color Availability Rewards Galaxy Note10 Aura Pink Aura Black Aura Glow Complimentary gifts worth RM1,058 inclusive of: · Galaxy Buds · Wireless Battery Pack · Protection Plus Galaxy Note10+ Aura White Aura Black Aura Glow Complimentary gifts worth RM1,159 inclusive of: · Memory upgrade from 256GB to 512GB · Protection Plus · Wireless Battery Pack

Pre-order is available on the Samsung website, Celcom Axiata, U Mobile, Digi, Lazada, Courts, Senheng and other authorised dealers.