Telcos fined RM3.83 million, YTL & Maxis among Worst Offenders – MCMC

Malaysian telecommunications companies (Telcos) have been issued 107 compounds (fines/penalty) amounting to RM3.83 million as of 31 July 2019 this year according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

MCMC said 63 compounds worth RM2.32 million were issued as of 31 March 2019, while 44 compounds worth RM1.51 million were issued between April 2019 and 31 July 2019.

The compounds were issued for various offences such as non-compliance towards the Guidelines on Registration of End Users of Prepaid Public Cellular Services, General Consumer Code and Mandatory Standards.

Of the 44 compounds issued between April 2019 and 31 July 2019, YTL Communications Sdn Bhd received the highest number of 15 compounds valued at RM750,000. Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd was issued six (6) compounds worth RM250,000 and Symphonet Sdn Bhd with 15 compounds worth RM150,000.

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd and Enabling Asia Tech Sdn Bhd were issued two (2) compounds totalling RM200,000, while Celcom Axiata Berhad, Tune Talk Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad and U Mobile Sdn Bhd were each issued one (1) compound with the total value of RM160,000.

The total compound value issued is 20.4% higher than the total compound valued issued to Telcos for the entire 2018, which is at RM3.18 million.

MCMC claims that its action in issuing compounds for non-compliance among Telcos shows its commitment and seriousness in handling issues related to consumers’ interest. This is also MCMC’s continued effort in ensuring Telcos deliver superior customer service with good quality, as well as protecting and strengthening consumer rights, it said.

MCMC also reminds Telcos to always abide by the license conditions, General Consumer Code and legal instruments under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is a statutory body established under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 (MCMCA) which implements and promotes the Government’s national policy objectives for the communications and multimedia sector. MCMC regulates and promotes the development of the communications and multimedia industry which includes telecommunications, broadcasting, and online activities, postal services and digital certification.