Tenaga Nasional (TNB) to expand Fibre coverage to a further 14900 Homes in Melaka

I welcome the decision of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to expand its fiberisation coverage to four more areas in Melaka after the successful implementation of the NFCP pilot project in Jasin earlier this year.

TNB is expected to fiberise another 14900 homes in addition to the 1100 houses in Jasin earlier this year and that brings the total of homes connected by TNB in Melaka to 16000. I am informed that this initiative will be funded privately.

This is good news as it would certainly support the government’s NFCP initiative and provide a boost to our push to expand connectivity throughout the country in the near future at a quicker rate and with lower costs.

TNB will be implementing this project in stages covering both urban and sub-urban areas, such as Alor Gajah with 8200 homes, Jasin with 2700 homes and Melaka Tengah, comprising 4000 homes in Ayer Keroh and Malim Jaya.

I hope TNB will look at extending this initiative of theirs to other states as well as they are well poised to do so using the infrastructure that they currently have. I would also like to thank the Government of Melaka for actively pursuing and fascilitating this project and I hope other states will likewise take efforts to enhance the expansion of networks in their states as well. I am informed that similar initiatives are being discussed with Kedah, Perak and Johor as well.

On my part, KKMM and MCMC will support such initiatives and we welcome the participation of all who are able to assist our NFCP initiative and make it a success.

GOBIND SINGH DEO MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS AND MULTIMEDIA AUGUST 30, 2019

