Tune Talk CUN Value Plan comes with total 70GB Data for RM48/month

Tune Talk announced a new prepaid plan today called CUN Value Plan following the success of its Value Plan launch in April. The new Tune Talk CUN Value Plan comes with a total monthly data up to 70GB at only RM48 month.

Data Plans for the Tune Talk CUN Value Prepaid Pack:



Daily RM1

– 300MB High-Speed Internet

– Unlimited Calls within Tune Talk network

– 10GB Basic Internet at 64Kbps

– RM1 each for Unlimited Social/Chat/Music

Weekly RM10

– 2GB High-Speed Internet

– Unlimited Calls within Tune Talk network

– 10GB Basic Internet at 64Kbps

– RM1 each for Unlimited Social/Chat/Music

Monthly RM10

– 1GB High-Speed Internet

– Unlimited Calls within Tune Talk network

– 10GB Basic Internet at 64Kbps

– Unlimited Chat

– RM1 each for Unlimited Social/Music

Monthly RM28

– 6GB High-Speed Internet

– 15GB Internet for Video Streaming (500MB a day for 30 days)

– Unlimited Calls within Tune Talk network

– 10GB Basic Internet at 64Kbps

– Unlimited Chat

– 10GB Booster for RM10 (validity follows the base plan)

Monthly RM48

– 10GB High-Speed Internet

– 60GB Internet for Video Streaming (2GB a day for 30 days)

– Unlimited Calls to all networks

– 10GB Basic Internet at 64Kbps

– Unlimited Chat

– Unlimited Social

– Unlimited Music

– 10GB Booster for RM10 (validity follows the base plan)

Yearly RM200

– 120GB a year (10GB high speed Internet a month)

– Unlimited Calls within the Tune Talk network

– 10GB Basic Internet at 64Kbps

All new Tune Talk prepaid subscribers starting 26 August 2019 will automatically switch to the new CUN Value Plan. Tune Talk said existing subscribers on the BUDDIES plan are able to switch to the CUN Value Plan. However existing Tune Talk VALUE Prepaid Subscribers are not eligible to switch to the CUN Value Plan until further notice.

Ameen Amaendran, Tune Talk CEO, stated, “In terms of affordability, Tune Talk’s plans are among the best prepaid plans in Malaysia. Aside from improving our high-speed connection, the team constantly strive to offer a data bucket plan that fits our subscribers’ usage,

especially video quota. From 50GB at RM48 previously, we have increased the data up to 70GB for the same price. After taking our customers’ feedback into consideration, we feel that this is the most attractive selling point. Not just that, our Tune Talk subscribers can also make use of Social, Chat, Call and Music applications all they want, without worries.”

Tune Talk said that ultimately, the CUN Value Plan is launched to satisfy the needs of majority mobile users that are seeking for an economical prepaid plan. Concurrently, the company is also confident that CUN Value Plan will be able to significantly increase their subscription base and thus, compete in the highly-cluttered prepaid environment. As Tune Talk celebrates its 10th year Anniversary, its utmost priority is to reward and show gratitude towards current subscribers for their loyalty with the best prepaid plans and monthly giveaways this 2019, it said.

For more information please visit the Tune Talk website.