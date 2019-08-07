U Mobile GoOffice with Microsoft Office, Unlimited Voice & Internet, 1TB Storage

U Mobile announced GoOffice today in collaboration with Microsoft Malaysia. GoOffice is a unique and affordable monthly bundle that offers voice, data and Microsoft Office 365’s suite of applications. It aims to enable all businesses, especially SMEs, to digitise their business.

At just RM238/month, the GoOffice bundle features the following:

Microsoft Office 365 Business Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access (PC-only) 1TB cloud storage on OneDrive to store all your files Install on up to 15 devices (smartphone, Mac/PC, tablets)

1 x Principle U Mobile Postpaid Line Unlimited voice to all local networks Unlimited Internet Data 4GB of Roam-Onz data, which enables International roaming in 12 destinations such as Australia, India, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and more. 20GB for hotspot for tethering

2 x Supplementary U Mobile Postpaid Lines Unlimited voice to all local networks 6GB of high-speed data 500MB of Roam-Onz data, which enables roaming in 12 destinations such as Australia, India, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and more. Unlimited Waze



Business owners can add on supplementary lines as well as additional Microsoft Office 365 licenses, as their businesses grow. A 12-months contract applies.

“U Mobile is an aggressive innovator especially when it comes to helping our customers realise their unlimited potential. We are delighted to be able to partner with Microsoft to launch GoOffice, the country’s first voice, data and Office applications bundle for SMEs. With GoOffice, we are enabling businesses, big or small, to digitise their business. The combination of unlimited data and voice and Microsoft cloud-based services means businesses can be carried out anywhere, anytime on any device,” said Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile.

Commenting on the partnership is Michal Golebiewski, Chief Marketing and Operations Officer, Microsoft Malaysia. “Digitalisation is a process that every business must go through in order to remain competitive in a rapidly changing business landscape. By leveraging the suite of solutions provided in GoOffice, SMEs are now able to take their business to the Cloud without spending valuable time sourcing each solution individually, thereby empowering their business to achieve more and be productive no matter where they are.”

Visit the GoOffice website to sign up.