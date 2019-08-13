Home / Mobile Operators / U Mobile / U Mobile offers OKU Lifetime Rebate on selected Postpaid Plans

U Mobile announced that it is now offering a RM10 monthly lifetime rebate on selected postpaid plans for all new and existing specially-abled (OKU) customers.

The plans that are eligible for the U Mobile OKU Lifetime Rebate (discount) are as follows:

U Mobile OKU Special Discount Lifetime

  • Hero Postpaid P38 (4GB Internet, Unlimited Calls)- RM28/month
  • Hero Postpaid P48 (5GB Internet, Unlimited Calls)- RM38/month
  • Hero Postpaid P68 (15GB Internet, Unlimited Calls)- RM58/month
  • Giler Unlimited GX50 (Unlimited Internet at 5Mbps, 5GB Hotspot, Unlimited Calls)- RM40/month
  • Unlimited Hero P79 (20GB Internet, Unlimited Calls)- RM69/month
  • Unlimited Hero P99 (Unlimited Internet, 30GB Hotspot, Unlimited Calls)- RM89/month
  • Unlimited Hero P139 (Unlimited Internet, 50GB Hotspot, Unlimited Calls)- RM129/month

This offer is only applicable to Malaysian OKU customers who are 18 years old and above during the sign up process. Both existing and new OKU customers can register a maximum of two (2) principal lines with any combination of the eligible postpaid plans to enjoy this rebate.

OKU customers can enjoy the RM10 monthly lifetime rebate in just 3 simple steps:

  • Step 1: Bring along your original Malaysian identity card and OKU card
  • Step 2: Visit the nearest U Mobile Store
  • Step 3: Sign up any one of the postpaid plans listed above

For more information, please visit the U Mobile website.

