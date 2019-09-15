Celcom Celebrates Malaysia Day With a Special Gift for Customers

In conjunction to the nation’s symbolic celebration of unity and the spirit of love for the country’s well-being and prosperity, Celcom reaches out to all its customers nationwide with a one-day special offering, this Malaysia Day 16 September.

Sincerely from Celcom to all Celcom Xpax prepaid customers, enjoy ONE HOUR of FREE UNLIMITED INTERNET with Ultra Hour Pass™ and unleash your passion online, with the convenience of unlimited high-speed Internet access anywhere and at any time.

For Celcom Mobile postpaid and Celcom Xpax postpaid customers, enjoy FREE 1GB internet!

All offerings are valid for 24hours on 16 September 2019 and redeemable via Celcom Life App only.

Commenting on Celcom’s special Malaysia Day offer, Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said we are proud to be part of the nation’s celebration for unity and prosperity of all Malaysians.

“This special offering is also a small token of our appreciation to our customers, as we celebrate harmony and unity together with the nation,” he said.

This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata.

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with over 14 million users on its 2G, 3G and 4G LTE+ networks, covering over 98% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer first is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, across 10 Asian markets. For more information on Celcom, log on to www.celcom.com.my.