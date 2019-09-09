Digi 1Gbps Fixed Fibre Broadband Service now in Sabah

Digi Home Fibre service is now available in Sabah with speeds up to 1Gbps at selected areas. This is Digi’s first commercial fibre broadband offering following several pilot rollouts earlier this year in select areas such as Jasin, Subang, Rawang and Kajang.

Powered by Malaysia’s largest network, Digi claims its Home Fibre offers unlimited speeds of up to 1Gbps at prices starting from as low as RM99 per month with complimentary Wifi modem and installation within two days.

Below are Digi Home Fibre plans, comes with Unlimited Usage:

Digi Home Fibre 50Mbps: RM99/month

Digi Home Fibre 100Mbps: RM129/month

Digi Home Fibre 500Mbps: RM159/month

Digi Home Fibre 1Gbps: RM199/month

As part of the Digi Home Fibre launch, new and existing customers in Sabah can enjoy a lifetime rebate of up to RM20 when Digi Home Fibre plans are paired with selected Digi Postpaid plans. With this bundle plan, Digi Home Fibre starts from RM89 per month for 50Mbps, and runs up to RM179 per month for 1Gbps instead of RM199 a month. This special promotion runs until 30 September 2019.

Digi did not reveal the list of coverage for its Home Fibre services however based on checks by MalaysianWireless, the Digi fixed fibre broadband services are available in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Kudat, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Keningau, Tuaran, Kota Belud and Penampang.

A 24-months contract applies for Digi Home Fibre broadband service. There’s also a termination penalty of RM500 applies if the service is terminated within contract period.

Over the years, Digi claims it has actively rolled out its “high-quality network” across Sabah, now serving the state’s population with 4G LTE: 84%, and LTE-A: 66% coverage. In addition to better access to connectivity, Digi has also rolled out digital solutions offerings, and digital literacy programmes to help include and digitalise more segments of the society.

Digi also operates 132 Internet Centres nationwide with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), six of which are in Beluran, Tawau, Semporna and Sandakan. Youths from within the vicinity have open access to the internet and future skills training available at these centres.

As of June 2019, Digi has 11.36 million mobile subscribers in Malaysia.